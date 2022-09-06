Roshni Agrawal -Chasing Dreams Steadily

“No dreamer is ever too small , and no dream is ever to big “- Turbo

In this gushing race of world where people believe that only the fastest are the ones that will survive, where only thing that matters is speed huge dreams and heavy struggle. There is this one young Indian Lady setting up her own benchmarks and standards for herself to achieve. As she said in her most recent post on her Instagram handle @just_being_spiritual “If You Want To Set An Example Than Become That One “- Roshni Agrawal is a simple girl who believes in the the philosophy - live simple and keep your thoughts high . Our passionate writer hails from Delhi , indeed Dil Waalo Ki Nagri .Even though rhythm of love and poetry flows in Roshni’s every writing but apart from that she loves to dance and has her interest in astrology too.Roshni has completed her graduation from Sophia College for Women with a double maior in sociology - political science and after that has done diploma in IATA travel and tourism both from Mumbai. She finds peace in romantic and devotional songs. Indeed she’s a peace lover and tries to engrave peace in everything she does.

Roshni was a very silent girl with dreams in her eyes she wanted to persue. She says -She doesn't dream big,prefers to dream small,which she can fulfill without any solicitation. She often recalls how people used to taunt her make fun of her . They said she is brainless and doesn't have any sense so she wanted to prove to herself and others that she can do anything. And she did reach up to her words . Roshni started writing from her school time . Being a reserved person and to keep her mind at peace from the obstructing views of the world upon her , she started writing for her mental peace . Her love for writing and dance was never-ending. She felt she could explain herself, her emotions from this . Roshni always wanted to be an Author or Dancer .

From July 2020 Roshni took her first step towards her career as a co-author. She participated in 38 anthologies some of which are namely - precious feelings, fragile hearts , reach for the stars, mirage of the chaotic mind, love: the secret medicine, a poet's pulse, magicalemotions, school days, poetry in emotions, weaving imaginations, pen, and sword, etc. Roshni’s Instagram handle @just_being_spiritual was also noticed by many for the quotes and short poetry’s she posted . The year of 2021 was Roshni’s year of great success . Roshni launched her very first two solo books as an author. Title of this books were : Lets Get Lost In The Words & Timeless Words. Her first book that is Let’s Get Lost In The Words was simply about soulful poems that would make anyone reading it feel the peace and joy of reading with in . It was poems about soulmate, love,spiritual, women as an inspiration. The second book, Timeless Words is about the quotes that contain relationships, friendships, idealism, and spiritual quotes. The whole purpose of Roshni behind both books was to provide guidance and healing so that people forget their worries for a while and get lost in another world. It had everything that a person would crave for while reading.

Roshni Agrawal received many awards for her beautiful work . She was awarded by best writers award and golden writer award 2022. And also she was featured in the" The Optimistic Mirror " with captain Shivani Kalra.She also got featured in Mid-Day article. Mid-Day is and international website which features news and basically everything that’s happening around the world . It also has its e-papers on internet where news all around the world is broadcasted . Not just stopping here Our Roshni was also sighted on E-commerce website where her books are being featured, with the link https://www.roshniagrawal.com/ . E-commerce website is for mostly overseas businesses and reaching out to higher links and boundaries. Roshni’s list of awards is never ending . And with all this , Roshni is now planning of launching her own magazine " The Adapted Soul ". Best of luck to you girl for ur new venture.!

In the end, she just wants to say don't let people's opinions sink you in. Consistency, discipline, hard work, opportunities, luck, and timing all contribute to success. Your attitude and consistency during the struggles will define your patience and dedication toward your goals. If you can't say a nice word, then don't say anything at all. Obstacles Will come but you don't have to give up. Never underestimate anyone just because someone is silent because tables can turn around anytime. She’s a calm person with passion filled in her writing.She believes slow and steady wins the race. She says “ For success, every ladder is important, and one should take small steps one at a time. Always Chase your dreams because dreams will never ditch you”. She believes in her dreams and says that dreams will increase ones value and self-worth in ones own eyes. “Dreams are that wings which give purpose to the person to fly high” yes Roshni indeed yours success is beautifully picturing this words of yours . Her words “Dreams are the person to fly high. Dreams are the Today reason which makes me person get out of bed. If your dreams are big so will be your price and for that, you have to keep your courage even higher. To make it happen you have to live and work on it every day”, is being an inspiration not just for writers but for everyone. To reach your goal and fulfill your dreams and break through the stereotype thinking of society.

