Rowhi Rai Has Aced The Game Of Social Media As Well As On Netflix

With over 3 million followers on Tiktok , she also has in her stakes a Netflix show, “Social Currency,” which will be released soon..

Hailing from Darjeeling but brought up in Noida , Rowhi Rai is an incredible youngster who has mastered on social media platforms and even entertainment industry. After completing Bcom she started her Journey 7 years back with a goal to get famous. To achieve this goal she started it with short video platform Musica.ly which today is known as TikTok. Within reasonable time Rowhi

turned me into TikTok star with almost 3 million followers. Rowhi today stands tall and unique as a one-of-a-kind star who has garnered a growing presence on her social media platforms that have turned more heads around her and her work.

This growth put her in spotlight so I started getting offers from various TV shows & promotions. She has accomplished "MTV Love School Season 4 (2019)" "MTV Ace the Quarantine" & I have an upcoming Netflix Show "Social Currency" which is going to be release soon. Bhuvan Bam, Liza Koshey. Were always her idol and she confesses , she wanted to be famous like them. It was a dream cone true moment when she was offered Netflix show. She confesses that, her biggest achievements is the love people gave me over the period of time. Which helped her to get offers from MTV, Netflix and various brands.

Coming this far was no cakewalk for her, but did she ace it well? Yes, she did ! Nothing ever came easy to anyone, hence for her too this was a rollercoaster ride. For 2 years she had just few thousand followers on my social media accounts. By believing in herself and her dreams, chasing them, hustling each day and making the most of the opportunities in front of her while also creating newer ones

Rowhi’s advice to budding youths is to be a one man army. Supporting it, she said , “ Just don't get into this industry to earn money or get famous, its not that easy until you fully understands your audience and providing them relatable content. If you do so I can bet you that you will be famous as well earn more than enough.” Her next goal is to be on big screen like TV shows & OTT platforms which will soon be prospered.

