Royal Global Queen Awards Brinda Sampat with the Title of Mrs International Top Model Queen.

Brinda Sampat

Navigating her way through the creative space, entrepreneur Brinda Sampat has made a steady ascent up the ladder. Her accomplishments include representing India at various folk festivals globally and inspiring women to be the best version of themselves across various stages of life. Brinda has made family life paramount for the past decade and has re-introduced the space with a bang, said Dr. Neelam Paradia. Paradia awarded Sampat, 44, the Mrs. Royal Global Queen Award for Mrs. Royal top model.

Women empowerment has always been close to Sampats heart and shes been a voice for women folk in Indian society. A recipient of multiple awards - Brinda has walked the ramp representing women, metaphorically advocating their rights to a refreshed and liberal mindset where the standards that women adhere to are made to compliment them. Furthermore, the community uses Sampats voice to help women in difficult situations and she has allowed sheltered women to re-introduce themselves to the world by offering entrepreneurial advice.

The party hat xpress - founded in 2009 by Sampat and her partners saw women aiding and growing the business using safe business practices. Dont be married to the offer, a quote Sampat uses often has catapulted the business forward allowing her to deny offers from manufacturers gave her in return for poor quality and bad business practices.

Winning right is more important than winning is another aspect of the business Sampat intends to preserve, insisting ethics and integrity are key to success. Multiple businesses attempt to replicate her model but Sampat has come out on top each time with her persistence and ability to choose a moral high ground ensuring she comes out on top.