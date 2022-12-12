Rrajesh Yadav's solid piece of advice for emerging content creators

In just a matter of a decade, content creation has emerged as a new, successful career option.

And why not? Without spending a penny, you can turn the media into an asset. Then why do only a few content creators rule the roost? Well, being outstanding is exigent. And therefore, Rrajesh Yadav, the cherished digital creator, has shared advice for people who are planning to build a career in content creation.



Here's what Rrajesh Yadav said: "I have been into writing, acting, and content creation for years. One thing that I have realised as a digital creator is that you can either make the content hilarious or make it relatable. That is the only way to get the viewer's attention promptly. People stop and rewatch the reels that are of their interest."



But how do you make such content that amuses the netizens? What's the recipe? Well, Rrajesh Yadav has shared a few tips for that too. He says: "You are surrounded by content. If you observe keenly, you will find it when you are sitting with your friends or just walking by some stranger." "Know your audience! Only then can you curate customised content that wins their hearts. If your followers are teenagers, then focus on making content about their daily life problems. Your content fills the void between you and your followers," Rrajesh Yadav further added.



Being a digital creator for six years, Rrajesh precisely understands the dos and don'ts of content creation. We hope that you have noted these suggestions and will use them effectively!!!



Based in Delhi, Rrajesh Yadav joined theatre after completing his graduation. He has played the role of Sandy in Campus Diaries. This talented man has come a long way. From making videos on YouTube to posting reels on Instagram that fetch more than a million views, Rrajesh's journey is an inspiration for several budding digital creators.