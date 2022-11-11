Ruby khasa Best makeup artist in Gurgaon and NCR

As rightly quoted by Coco Chanel “Success is often achieved by those who don't know that failure is inevitable.” This is the approach that Ruby Khasa has strongly believes in and diligently follows.

A beauty enthusiast and preacher of divulging into the world of makeup gradients, Ruby is an exquisite emerging artist of today’s time. Coming from a financially not so well to do background she entered the world of makeup to make a living out of it however with time she has established a reputable position for herself in the industry. She is recognized as the finest makeup artist in Gurgaon and NCR with an exceptionally well and diverse knowledge of makeup palettes, creativity and makeovers. While the journey and learning had been extremely challenging she navigated her path of success with optimism and dedication. She has a knack for colors, style and perceives beauty in a very unique way. For her it isn’t just work but a form of expression, a play of art and a sprint of joy in the mundane routine. Her vision is to build a creative community that grows together and uplifts each other's spirits while cherishing the principles of true art.

This ain’t just a success story but a voyage filled with fumbles, turbulence, learnings and much more. With an extensive experience of over 12 years in the beauty industry she has created her own niche and has worked with varied renowned makeup studios as well. Post gauging the nuances and nitigrities of the professional world she decided to give wings to her passion and started working as a freelancer for 3 years and has been doing exceptionally well. At present, she is striving towards strengthening her brand and her makeup studio is also under construction at Gurgaon location.

She brings the vibrancy in colors and blends fashion with quirk to bring out your best version.

With sheer dedication, passion and rigor she has overcome all obstacles and has been a motivation for many women. While offering unparalleled services she has been her clients top choice for all their makeup needs. She is client-driven and works towards providing them utmost satisfaction and rejoicement. For her above everything is the clients happiness, that’s what helps her keep sane and content amidst all the chaos. In addition, she has been awarded with the Indian Glory awards 2022 2nd edition organized at Radisson Blu hotel Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. A distinguished and highly reputable award ceremony hosted by none other than the incredible Amisha Patel on 2nd Nov’ 2022. It is a platform that encourages many emerging makeup artists to showcase their skill set and reach out to the right community and get recognized for their work. Many renowned and extremely talented individuals/ teams had participated in the competition and Ruby trounced above the rest and proved her competency with elegance, grace and hardwork. With dreams and hope in her eyes she envisioned makeup in a completely different light.

Ruby has always been a dreamer, visioner and has a competitive edge to herself. She isn’t content with being average or just good, but wishes to be the best at whatever she chooses to pursue. While it took her a while to recognize her potentials and understand what she is truly good at, she never for once lost hope. A confident and ambitious woman with a keen eye for detail and artistry perspective. She believes in no stone to be left unturned and leaves nothing to luck, which has worked really well for her. She has built her capacity and leveraged each opportunity that knocked regardless of how big or small the scale was. Her humbleness and genuinity is what makes her stand apart, yet brings her closer to many. The zeal, enthusiasm and liveliness that she brings to the table is astonishing yet worth appreciation.

