Runfy And Polygon Are Two Cryptocurrencies To Consider Adding To Your Portfolio.

Despite the market meltdown and the recent FTX collapse, we still see news of some cryptocurrencies performing wonderfully well, and one of them is the Polygon (MATIC).

A few days ago, Nike announced some recent advancements being integrated into the polygon network. The network set an all-high-time performance when it launched a partnership with Nike. With the opening of its own user-inclusive NFT marketplace, the largest retailer of sportswear in the U.S., Nike brought some positivity into the crypto market, despite the downturn.

The Polygon network (MATIC), one of the major networks supporting web3 and web2 collaborations, was chosen by Nike's brand-new online community, SWOOSH.

Runfy (RNF) is another cryptocurrency on the radar for most users. It is a new cryptocurrency leading in innovation as it introduces a use case that is almost one of a kind. The Runfy network focuses on reducing the risk of health diseases like obesity through fitness training and blockchain technology.

Polygon Network (MATIC) The Layer Two Blockchain

Polygon Network (MATIC) is a layer two blockchain solution and a cryptocurrency that focuses on improving the possibilities of improved scalability in the cryptocurrency market. Polygon is a scaling solution to the Ethereum blockchain. It allows developers and creators to build their dApps on a scalable ground. Polygon has been at the forefront of web2 and web3 collaboration, and we've seen the network. With the symbol MATIC, Polygon is both a cryptocurrency and a platform for connecting and expanding blockchain networks, and the platform was introduced in 2017.

Polygon ensures scalability without compromising on security, interoperability, and other unique propositions that come with the blockchain system. Polygon as a platform increases flexibility and scalability. Polygon operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and is an environmentally friendly blockchain system. The network offers a DeFi solution, an NFT marketplace, ultra-speed transactions, and a platform for decentralized applications to build on.

Runfy (RNF) The New Crypto

Runfy (RNF) is a new cryptocurrency that focuses on improving healthy living and helping users earn in the crypto landscape. It is general knowledge that many cryptocurrencies exist to improve innovations and advancement in the web3 system. Runfy (RNF) is a new crypto project that integrates blockchain into a gym membership and reduces obesity.

The cryptocurrency works by making it simple for users and token holders to get in shape and earn cryptocurrency simultaneously with Runfy! The system works similarly to a gym subscription that rewards you for reaching your fitness goals. Runfy rewards users with cryptocurrencies for every fitness goal achieved. Following the daily tips on the platform can lead to further rewards in several ways.

Additionally, the network processes a software application where users can keep track of their fitness progress and get paid with cryptocurrencies based on how much effort they put in and how much they push forward with their fitness plans. With Runfy (RNF), users can get in shape, earn cryptocurrency, and become healthier versions of themselves.

Every RNF token holder would have access to this health fitness instruction and receive a reward for using our daily fitness tips to keep them in shape. The main objective of the blockchain system is to provide users with a way to earn even while they keep fit. The RNF token is currently on presale, and smart investors are moving to join the network as early as possible. You are still early and can join the RNF ecosystem by clicking on the link.

For more information on Runfy, check out the links below.

Presale: http://go.runfytoken.io/

Website: http://runfytoken.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/RunfyTokenOfficial