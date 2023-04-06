Rupeeseed Named India's Most Admirable Brand - Rising Star at Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave in Dubai by THE BRAN STORY

Rupeeseed's outstanding contribution to the Indian fintech sector has been recognized with an award, lauding the company's commitment to innovation, exceptional user experience, and customer-centricity.

Rupeeseed, a leading fintech platform, has been recognized as India's Most Admirable Brand - Rising Star by The Brand Story in the recently concluded Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave in Dubai.

The Conclave by The Brand Story was organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamadan Al Nahyan and special guests of the evening were H.E Ahmed Elmetwally, CEO of The Private Office of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and Dr. Bu Abdullah, Chairman Bu Abdullah Group Of Companies.

Rupeeseed's outstanding contribution to the Indian fintech sector has been recognized with an award, lauding the company's commitment to innovation, exceptional user experience, and customer-centricity. Rupeeseed aims to build a trustworthy, robust, and innovative ecosystem around their products and services, empowering every investor with the tools and knowledge to manage their wealth effectively.

Kartik Chhaya, COO of Rupeeseed, expressed gratitude for being recognized as India's Most Admirable Brand - Rising Star by The Brand Story, stating that the accolade is a testament to their vision of empowering active investors and traders in India with the winning edge in the stock markets.

Rupeeseed Technology Ventures Pvt Ltd., with its head office in Mumbai has been catering to technology need of financial service providers and intermediaries since 2012. Rupeeseed is known for development of most advanced and highly intuitive bouquets of products in capital markets and wealth management space. Rupeeseed offers cost-effective, regulatory compliant, and innovative platforms that leverage cloud and new-age technologies to deliver smarter and faster solutions. They have established themselves as a premier choice for clients, providing investment and trading solutions that have earned the trust of top financial institutions and leading brokers.

Rupeeseed's exceptional user experience is a standout feature of the platform, with seamless integration to ecosystem providers. Additionally, the system provides real-time price and position information, complete trade and system audit trail, and real-time connectivity to exchanges, clearing corporations and back-office systems. The platform's customer support team is also available 24x7 to help users with any queries or issues they may have.

Rupeeseed platforms has over 5 million registered users through their solutions deployed by market intermediaries. . The platform has won several accolades for its innovative approach to financial services, with its mission to foster an ecosystem that prioritizes trust, ethics, and innovation.

"We are grateful to our users, employees, and partners who have supported us in our journey so far. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers and enabling them to achieve their financial goals," added Kartik Chhaya, COO of Rupeeseed.

The Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave by The Brand Story is an annual event that brings together influential leaders, entrepreneurs, and brands from across Asia to share insights and best practices. The event is organized by The Brand Story, a leading media company covering the latest trends and developments in branding, marketing, and leadership.