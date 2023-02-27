Ruse: The Pet Care Brand Offering Customizable Clothing and Accessories for Your Furry Friends

In a world where humans have endless categories of clothing and accessories to choose from, Ruse emerges as a personal stylist for your little furry friends.

They have an array of Pet Care products that are set to add more cuteness and swag to their already adorable personalities!

Ruse believes in innovating, creating and building on new ideas. They focus on how to bring “Out of the Box” designs and products to the table. Let’s dive deeper into what the brand does & their goals ahead!

Q. When was the company launched?

We had been fiddling with the idea to create something unique and present pet-care products more appealingly in the market. So we founded Ruse in the year 2018, however we pivoted completely towards Pet Care at the end of 2019. All of us are Pet Lovers at Ruse so we got more space to play around with new ideas and genuinely accent pet-care lifestyle with creative, quirky & pet-friendly products!

Q. What does the company deal in?

We deal in products that centre around Pet Care, mostly Apparel and Clothing like Jackets and Tees along with a range of accessories. We don’t want to limit our customers with design options, hence we offer customisation of the items they wish to purchase and that way, they can add their own touch to it.

Q. Who is the founder of Ruse?

Vikrant Dhir founded the company in 2018, he is a pet lover himself and has a lovely Golden Retriever named Elvis, whom he loves to bits. Vikrant is very passionate about what he does, owing to his hard-work and dedication we the brand has established a foothold in the Pet Industry.

Q. What are the products of the brand?

Since we specialise in Clothing and Accessories for Pets, we have a medley of products that add to their cuteness. We have both Summer and Winter wear collections that include Tanks, Tees, Jackets and Hoodies. Ruse also offers an adorable range of accessories like Bandanas, Bow Ties, Glow in the dark Leashes and much more!

Q. What are some of the highlights of your products?

We are currently offering nearly 15-20K SKUs, however some of the latest, most exciting products we have forayed towards include the Colourful Sleeveless Summer Tanks and the Summer Party Shirts. They were launched towards the latter half of last year and created a lot of buzz.

What differentiates Ruse from its competitors is the vast and varied range of customisable products provided to customers that no other pet care brand in the country is offering in its entirety. Options for customising ranges from Pet T-shirts, Pet Hoodies and Jackets to Pet Bandanas and Collars. We even have options for Pet Parents to Customise T-shirts and Sweatshirts for themselves along with their pets!

Q. Anything about the brand that you want to mention with respect to the journey and the way forward?

There is a lot in the pipeline with respect to where we are headed. Our priorities include initiating the plans to enter the global front. We have already commenced sales in the North American and South American countries.

Parallelly, on our revamped website we plan to launch pet beds and section mats, bespoke clothing and accessories for pets and pet parents. We are also in the process of launching DIY print kits which enable our customers to make a fun activity out of printing their own custom designs onto clothing and accessories and see their designs come to life first hand! Besides the above we have one major announcement lined up which would be a massive step up in the way pet parents perceive dressing up their pets. So stay tuned!