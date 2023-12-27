Ruslan Tymofieiev about plans for the smart shelter CLUST SPACE project

Tymofiev Ruslan talked where the first bomb shelter for Ukrainian students CLUST SPACE will be built and how they plan to scale the project across Ukraine

Throughout the full-scale war that began on February 24, 2022, Ukrainian society faces numerous challenges, including the education of schoolchildren and students, which becomes complicated and unstable during periods of hostilities. In order to ensure continuous educational processes, the company CLUST and its founder Ruslan Tymofieiev have initiated a project for smart shelter for CLUST SPACE students. The first smart shelter is planned to be opened in early 2024.

The concept of the smart shelter CLUST SPACE

ADVERTISEMENT

CLUST SPACE is a multifunctional secure space designed for learning and student events at higher education institutions in Ukraine. However, it is more than just a bomb shelter with modern renovations. According to Ruslan Tymofieiev, it is a fully-fledged coworking space that will operate on a regular basis even during peaceful times.

Ruslan Tymofieiev emphasizes that CLUST SPACE is not just a temporary solution to the problem of education during wartime but a systematic effort toward the development of student life. After the war, it is planned to host student events, presentations, conferences, hackathons, and more. Leading Ukrainian IT companies will also have the opportunity to conduct career orientation events there, fostering connections with technical professionals.

The project's initiator, entrepreneur, and founder of the venture builder CLUST, Ruslan Tymofieiev comments: “Even during a full-scale war, the life of our society does not come to a halt. That is our strength. Therefore, Ukrainian youth should have uninterrupted access to knowledge, continue learning, and acquire skills that they can later use for the recovery of Ukraine's economy. The CLUST SPACE project ensures a safe educational process for students.”

The first smart shelter CLUST SPACE at KPI

The first smart shelter of CLUST SPACE is being constructed at the library of Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute (KPI). The total area of the smart shelter is 600 m². The space will be divided into several zones: a large open space for learning and lectures, a reading area, meeting and video call rooms, a small cafeteria, a gaming area, and inclusive restrooms.

At present, the construction workers are completing the renovation and outfitting of the first smart shelter. Ruslan Tymofieiev notes that the official opening of the space is planned for the beginning of 2024.

Further plans of the CLUST SPACE project

Recently, the Alexander Usyk Foundation became a partner of the innovative shelters project for CLUST SPACE students. Ruslan Tymofieiev hopes that this collaboration will be highly productive, and the team will succeed in opening similar smart shelters throughout Ukraine, ensuring that students have free and uninterrupted access to the educational process. The project team is already receiving applications from other universities but is not yet ready to announce the location of the next bomb shelter.