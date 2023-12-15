"Saanjh" by House Of TUNEMAN: A Fusion of Cultures in Electronica

Karan Dhingra, a prominent figure in Delhi's nightlife and a seasoned DJ, has been making waves in the music scene since his debut track in April 2020.

House Of TUNEMAN, the moniker of Delhi-based house music producer and DJ, Karan Dhingra, is here with his latest release "'SAANJH' is like a musical hug for winter vibes! It's got that serene, chill feel that screams fall season – you know, cozy nights and good vibes. The track isn't all hustle and bustle; it's more like a peaceful groove that fits perfectly with those mellow autumn evenings. House Of TUNEMAN's mix isn't just about the beats; it's a warm invitation to vibe with the changing seasons."

Karan Dhingra, a prominent figure in Delhi's nightlife and a seasoned DJ, has been making waves in the music scene since his debut track in April 2020. His music is a fusion of deep house, Afro, and tech house, influenced by his extensive travel and exploration of music scenes and festivals across 22 countries.

With a growing global audience, Dhingra has achieved significant milestones in his career. His track "BOMBAY BUSTLE" received immense recognition, featuring in publications like Rolling Stone and Indian Music Diaries, as well as receiving airplay on FM and television channels. Furthermore, his track "Forest Humms" on Windhorse Records garnered praise from renowned artists in the music community.

House Of TUNEMAN's music regularly features on popular techno pages worldwide, and his tracks are played by global artists in various countries. He even contributed to an award-winning COVID precaution campaign by US AID and Nishtha, showcasing the versatility of his craft.

Now, with "SAANJH," House Of TUNEMAN continues to push the boundaries of electronic music. This composition is a beautiful amalgamation of Indian and Afro elements, featuring instruments like Dilruba, Tabla, Baghpan, Morchang, Bansuri, and Afro percussions such as djembe and dobrusha. The vocals in the track draw inspiration from taranas of shastriya sangeet and qawallis, blending seamlessly to create a diverse sonic landscape.

The vibe of "SAANJH" is versatile, suitable for different moods and settings. Whether you're enjoying your morning cup of tea, having a night out with friends, or simply driving, this track can be your perfect companion. It's a melodic journey that conveys ineffable expressions of love.

The accompanying visuals for "SAANJH" are crafted by ArtMantra, depicting the progression of a festive day from morning to night, mirroring the energy of the music. These visuals are contemporary, colorful, and soothing, perfectly complementing the relaxed, happy, and innocent vibe of the track.

"SAANJH" represents the essence of House Of TUNEMAN's music – a fusion of cultures that transcends boundaries and resonates with music enthusiasts worldwide. This composition is poised to be a captivating addition to the realm of Indian electronica, promising a one-of-a-kind auditory and visual experience. Don't miss the chance to embark on a musical journey that blends the best of two worlds.

