Saba Yussouf Protects Wellness Clinic Rooms In Harrods With Her Disruptive Antimicrobial Technology

Heading as CEO of Invisi Smart Technologies UK, Saba Yussouf’s core ideology is to transition working practices into a cleaner, more sustainable and resilient way that doesn’t continue to put mankind’s future on this planet at risk. Her company has now sprayed the wellness clinic area in the prestigious Harrods store in London.

The world today is in dire need to aggressively embrace sustainable solutions to minimize the harmful effects of climate change. 2022 with its devastating heat waves and floods, was the year climate change became impossible to ignore. It is predicted to accelerate humanitarian crises around the world in 2023, adding to the issues created by armed conflict and economic downturns.

The need of the hour is to reduce emissions and stabilizing the levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. There comes a moment in everyone’s lives when you decide whether to be silent or to stand up. And, Saba is leading the charge from the front to tackle and minimize these harmful emissions.

Saba’s partnership will bring sustainable protection to businesses and homes with her INVISI IMPACT coating. INVISI coating is composed of natural earth’s minerals, completely non-toxic, kind to the environment and sustainably sourced. The Invisi Smart Shield helps lower global carbon footprint by reducing the need for toxic cleaning products.

Saving an average 80% in annual cleaning costs with just one application per year, it can be used on any surface including textiles, electronics, high end furnishings, synthetic fibres and hard surfaces. Proven to remain antimicrobial on these surfaces for one year, the invisible coating creates destroys CO2, Methane and other damaging greenhouse gasses.

The technology is supported with robust research by prestigious foundations and institutions (The Wellcome Trust, University of Cambridge - Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology & Infectious Disease, King’s College London – The Randall Centre for Cell and Molecular Biophysics, University of Manchester – Manchester Institute of Biotechnology).