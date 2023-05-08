Sachika Ingale and Squash- The S2 magic !

Sachika Ingale, the Indian squash player, is an inspiration to us all. She started playing squash at the age of 8.

Sachika had a natural talent for the game and her enthusiasm and dedication to squash was quickly noticed. She was awarded the “Most promising player” in 2008 junior nationals in Chennai. She made her way up the ranks, and soon enough, she was competing in professional circuit.

After a roller coaster journey, she made a successful comeback to the game and her story is a testament to the power of hard work and determination. After a promising start to her career, she was forced to take a break due to a major knee injury which stated back its roots from a road accident that she met during a squash tournament in Mumbai in 2010.

An accident that led many doctors to say she wouldn’t be able to play squash again at a competitive level.

“When I was 15 years old, in July 2010 I went for Otters open tournament in Mumbai. I was playing in U-17 and Women’s category and was supposed to play the semifinals in both the categories. The day before my matches, I met with a lethal road accident which left me with a fractured jaw, broken toe and completely ruptured ACL and Meniscus in my knee.

I was off squash for the whole year and was recovering from three surgeries. I used to do Physio therapy for about 6 hours everyday. I had to get back on court and without the support of my family and them giving me the right environment, coming back to the sport wouldn’t have been possible for me.”

Highlights of her national/international tournaments and achievements

Ingale lifted the Winners trophy in Pakistan in the WSA (now PSA) event “Bahri’s Town International Women’s Squash Championship 2014.

Sachika also bagged the silver medal in 2014 Senior Nationals .

She won the Bronze Medal in the National Games held in Kerala in 2015 and has been India no. 3 since then.

Sachika also went on to winning the Silver Medal in Asian Women’s Team Championship held in Chinese Taipei in 2016.

In 2016, she went on to play one of the biggest international squash tournament “World Series” in Chicago where she lost to the current world no. 1 Hania el Hamammy in five sets from being 2-1 up.

She made her career highest ranking of 71 in the world being the fifth Indian to reach top 100 in the world.

She also won the Bombay Gymkhana Maharashtra State Senior Women’s Championship held in Mumbai and the Delhi Senior Open held Delhi Gymkhana in 2017.

In 2018 Feb, She lifted the Winners trophy in the Women’s category at the Hamdard Delton Squash Open.

It is often said that success is a team effort and the inspiring comeback story of Indian Squash Player Sachika Ingale is an apt example of this.

Sachika has been coached by her father who is a Retired Air Force Officer and also a squash player himself. Since 2012, she moved to Greater Noida, she faced scarcity of players to train with and coaches to train under, she continued training by herself and with the help of her father. Gaining experience of coaching has also been her side hustle during all these years of travelling to more than 20 countries, coaching younger players and interacting international coaches while representing India at various international tournaments. she has always loved interacting and inspiring younger generation in the sports fraternity. Through the experience gained from playing for all these years, she has also taken up coaching and become an Internationally certified coach through WSF.

Thanks to the support of her loved ones and her hard work, Sachika is now able to make another remarkable comeback to the sport.

Instagram - @sachikaingale