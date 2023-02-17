Sachin Hosabettu - The Story Of A Transforming Personality

Working professionals work hard to escalate their company and keep them on the peak in the industry with regards to the work quality.

From low post employees to the top authorities, everyone strives for the success of their organisation and in return expects a little recognition in terms of rewards and awards.

In the recently concluded Digital Summit that took place on 2nd of Feb 2023 in India's financial capital Mumbai, Sachin Hosabettu was one of the names that flourished in the event. More than 80 organisations were part of this event. The jury & the speaker panel consisted of some of the eminent and renowned personalities that had made their name worldwide with their thought process and work culture. And, standing before them was a big task to accomplish.

There were some reputed names from prestigious companies who won various awards . But there was a name that created curiosity in the minds of the audience, Sachin Hosabettu, who received the prestigious award of India' top 15 contact centre leaders", which was handed to him by Mr Amitabh Mishra who is the President & Director of KM group. Sachin was a strong doer who had multiple awards under his belt including India's top 2O influential contact centre leaders in 2021.

Reaching out to him, we questioned his thought process and work culture story that has made him such a renowned personality.

1. Tell us something about your work life?

Honestly, I feel that I narrate the same story every time, but the reality is that the past can't change. It will always remain the same. Well, I have a fantastic 20+ long years of work journey with numerous roller coaster experiences that actually helped me out to be a refined player. My parents and my brother have been great sources of inspiration.

Starting off with a BPO in 2002, I regularly worked anchor watch shifts from 12 am – 8 am. This was the time people were joining call centres just to earn money without any objective to grow. My intense attitude, attributes and dedication raised my company with recognition and profit margins. I still remember, people used to call me, ‘Call Centre Wala’, and I did not mind that because I knew whatever you do in life has a return policy. In an international BPO, interacting with people from different countries in their languages, learning work-life aspects, and understanding every country’s work culture is a big deal that no one understands.

Selling credit cards made me realise my marketing skills. Eventually, I learned some expert sales attributes and tricks of the trade. This excelled me in my work and got promoted to lead a team of experts.

2. What did you learn while working with Tech Mahindra Business Services?

During this period, I travelled to many organisations to uplift and explore some abilities under experienced officials. Working with renowned personalities was a dream come true for me when I reached the Tech Mahindra Business Services stopover. Here, employees were given appreciation and certification for their work, and at the same time, they were trained to understand business and people. While working here, I received multiple awards that were proof of my determination towards business upliftment with 8 years of tenure in my company.

3. What was Upstox’s role in your growth?

I had witnessed down-to-earth founders who not only had a creative business-driven approach but also had an employee-centric mindset at Upstox. An organisation becomes successful when they have hard-working employees who put in proper efforts that would lead towards escalating growth. They have made good influxes in terms of leadership as well. Harish Narayan, our CGO, has a clear vision of what needs to be done for our clients and future corporate partners as well.

Puneet Maheshwari (Director) who has been my mentor for the past 4 years has shown me a fantastic vision of different approach dealings to enhance my abilities in how to create solutions to problems. I am forever loyal & thankful to him. I was accompanied by talented and ground-breaking senior officials. No matter how many ups and downs you face in life, just try to go with the flow to enhance your skills and empower yourself with the attainment of positive vibes.

Shoot up your abilities with such acquaintances and run towards your dreams. Being a loyalist towards my company, I would want you to check out our application Upstox Pro (#StartKarkeDekho). Everyone should start investing for themselves, as I do think, this is one of the best platforms to start your journey in trading and investment. Also, we are educating colleges and companies across India about the 7 truths of investments, which is a must-have information about trading and investing.

4. How did your family react to the achievement of winning these awards?

My wife Jackline and daughter Samaira were very happy about this feat of mine. They were always there being a part of my career showing their love, support, and care for every decision I used to make. My daughter is growing up and she feels proud of me getting awards & recognitions.