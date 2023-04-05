Breaking News
Sachin Sharma wins the hearts of millions across the globe with his new release "Rawana Karke"

Updated on: 05 April,2023 06:34 PM IST
Modern ghazal singer and music composer Sachin Sharma is known for his soothing and soul-touching voice.

Sachin Sharma wins the hearts of millions across the globe with his new release “Rawana Karke”


In the month of April 2023, Sachin Sharma released his new Ghazal, “Rawana Karke”, and is receiving enormous praise from millions of fans across the world. The composition is like none other and resonates Sachin Sharma’s style - one that is fresh, soothing, emotional and soulful! The lyrics, written by famous Pakistani poetess Rehana Qamar, express the emotions of separation between lovers. The official music video featured Canadian actors Vikrant Singh and Ayisha who portrayed the disunion in a relationship, and both actors are receiving a tremendous amount of love and appreciation from fans. This music video draws the attention of the audience towards the challenges in relationships of today’s modern society.


Sachin Sharma composed and sang many ghazals by numerous famous lyricists such as Bashir Badr, Ameer Qazalbash, Saeed Rahi and Dr. Nawaz Deobandi. In 2012, music composer Sachin Sharma released his debut Ghazal Album, named “Amaanat”, which consists of 6 ghazals, each with lyrics written by famous urdu Indian poet, Dr. Nawaz Deobandi. His compositions “Ansoo”, “Badan Ke Dono Kinaro Se” and “Aaj Ki Raat” continue to touch the hearts of his listeners.



 


Sachin Sharma’s music is available on all social platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Apple Music, YouTube Music and more.

 

