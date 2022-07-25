Safeer Ahmed A "Change Maker" Of Jammu & Kashmir

Safeer Ahmed is one of those names, who has been doing social service work in Poonch district and surrounding areas of Jammu for almost fifteen years.

Whose work and services going on behind the scenes got a chance to know during the Corona period.

Safeer Ahmed, chairman of Qamar Charitable Trust and Shama Welfare Society, has helped about 50 thousand families by providing rations during the Corona period. Another organization of Safeer Ahmed provides free ambulance service in the Jammu and Kashmir region, which provides 24 hours service.

By doing social work, Safeer Ahmed has made a good impression among the people, he is a secular face in the society, he is working for the betterment of the society along with Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs. Safeer Ahmed in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir Mainly run 3 colleges and several schools.

After being active in social service and regional politics for nearly fifteen years, Safeer has now decided to move forward with the Aam Aadmi Party. Safeer has full faith in his decision and he says that there is no better option than Aam Aadmi Party to serve the common man and work honestly in the current politics.

Safeer Ahmed has worked in the field of Education, Health and Poverty. Seeing his work people started joining him, young people are with him because he is educated, and he keeps motivating them. With this experience, he is stepping into the politics of Jammu and Kashmir under the flag of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Safeer has been fighting for the rights of the people of his area for a long time and is doing whatever is being done independently for public service. At the beginning of politics, Safeer says that it is very important to come into politics for a big change for your people, politics is not bad as long as you are using it for the people, but it is very unfortunate that today's leaders Using people for their politics. The spirit of the Aam Aadmi Party's thinking and political change is the main reason for my joining this party.

After coming into politics, it will be worth seeing how successful this journey will be.

