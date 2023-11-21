SafexPay unwavering commitment to building secure and Robust platforms has enabled Police officials to bust racket of INR 16,800 Cr.

SafexPay is committed to building robust technology solutions that can withstand the toughest challenges.

SafexPay Embarks on Ambitious Journey of Expansion and Platform Creation New platforms and expansion into new markets to redefine the fintech landscape

SafexPay, a leading provider of secure and robust payment platforms, today announced an ambitious expansion plan that includes the creation of new platforms and the expansion of its operations into new markets. The company is also committed to investing in innovation and security, in order to continue to provide its customers with the best possible experience.

Global Expansion and License

SafexPay is not just expanding; it’s redefining the boundaries of enabling seamless solutions worldwide. The organization is opening new horizons with its strategic expansion plans that span across the GCC regions, promising to bring its cutting-edge payment and value-added solutions to a global audience.

The company is also offering a wide range of B2B Payment solutions, Neo-banking, Payout and one-click checkout solutions, enabling Technical Service Provider or payments service provider solutions, Regtech solutions and other such innovative platforms. This expansion represents an exciting phase in the company's evolution and demonstrates its vision of making a lasting impact on the fintech industry.

Safexpay’s currently on-boarding merchants in collaboration with banks and fintech partners. Safexpay will apply for RBI PA-PG license as the organization has taken all measures to be compliant with regulatory norms. Safexpay’s focus is in ensuring business growth. The organization’s relentless commitment to innovation, security, and robustness promises to shape the fintech landscape and set new benchmarks for years to come.

Product Innovation at the Core

In this era of rapid technological advancement, SafexPay has carved a niche for itself through continuous innovation through its White-labelled payment platforms. It’s not just about creating products; it’s about creating platforms that offer can co-create and offer more value than the conventional payment products. It offers a plethora of payment and VAS solutions to B2B businesses. From offering white-labelled payment platforms and neo-banking/payout solutions, it caters to a wide audience in need of customized or tailor-made solutions. SafexPay has also brought new solutions like Aasaan checkout and APIx which enables single click checkout and robust Regtech platform respectively. It has been instrument in launching some amazing innovative solutions like Metaverse payments and Facial recognition payments in International markets as proof of concept. Its new platform NEUX, will change the B2B landscape encompassing easier journey and automation flows for B2B merchants like catalogue management, purchase and sales etc. The potential is to enable seamless integration with ONDC platform, offering large scale innovation to multiple retailers and suppliers. By investing in innovation, SafexPay is breaking new ground, offering its customers the latest in secure and robust platforms that redefine what’s possible.

A Focus on Security

Security has always been a top priority for SafexPay. Its commitment to creating secure platforms and Regtech platforms like APIX that enable verification and secure processes is unwavering. PayGate as an organization believes in ethical business and as a standard even doesn’t deal in any crypto payments etc. and focus has been pure-play fintech/techfin payments and solutions businesses. The company is dedicated to ensuring that every platform it offers is fortified against potential threats, setting a gold standard for secure technology solutions. The company’s unwavering commitment to building secure and robust platforms has enabled police officials to bust racket of INR 16,800 Cr.

Robustness Redefined

SafexPay is committed to building robust technology solutions that can withstand the toughest challenges. The company's platforms are engineered for resilience and reliability, and they are constantly being updated with the latest security features. SafexPay’s journey is not just a story of growth and expansion; it’s a testament to the power of innovation, a commitment to security, and a dedication to creating platforms that stand the test of time and offer not just a product but solutions custom-made. As the company forges ahead, it carries with it the promise of a safer, more connected, and technologically advanced world, as the brand in its name itself carries the word “SAFE” before any payment.

For more information, please visit www.safexpay.com