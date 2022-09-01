Sagar Ramesh Vadgama is the emerging star of the construction business

The story of 29 year old Sagar Ramesh Vadgama is as unbelievable as it is an inspiring one.

The civil engineer, who after getting the degree, never wanted to work for any company but within the span of four years he has successfully founded two fastest growing construction companies in the country. It may sound unbelievable but Sagar Ramesh Vadgama was always passionate to do something of his own rather than taking a 9 am to 5 pm job after getting the degree. Soon his hard work and dedication started paying him rich dividends.

After passing out as a civil engineer he ventured into TDR or transferable development rights business which is a method by which developers can purchase the development rights of certain parcels within a designated 'sending district' and transfer the rights to another 'receiving district' to increase the density of their development. After being in TDR business for a while, Sagar founded his first reality based company called 'Shreeji IndSpace' at the age of just 25 years.

'EVERTOP Infra' is another construction company Sagar Ramesh Vadgama founded which is soon coming up with 4-5 grand residential project in Mumbai. Interestingly, 'EVERTOP Infra' was established this year itself and within few months of its launch the company is already busy constructing many prestigious projects.

While talking about his booming construction business which he founded at such a young age, Sagar Ramesh Vadgama says that he always knew that one day he is going to venture into his own reality business but I preferred to chose it through TDR during which I learnt the nitty-gritty of reality business thoroughly. I am still big time into TDR.

But Sagar Ramesh Vadgama doesn't want himself to be just known as a builder or a construction giant in the near future. His kind heartedness presides over his business acumen. That's the reason two years back he started a hospital under the name of 'CMS Trust' in Lucknow. It is a multi-speciality hospital where treatment of poor and needy people are done at concessional or rates and sometimes it is absolutely free for them. He also started a school named 'Play Days' for nursery kids which is based on USA model of play schools. It began with it first branch in Lucknow and now two more branches of the play school - one in Mumbai and another in Delhi is coming up soon.

Sagar Ramesh Vadgama says, "I want to open more hospitals and schools in the country. I am not here to just make money through my reality husiness. That's not the priority for me. Being in the reality business and carving a niche for myself maybe my passion but simultaneously, I also want people to get best treatment and education in the country. So, in the near future you will see that I will be opening more and more hospitals and schools in the coming years. We have already bought huge parcel of land in Lucknow so that we can build a medical hospital over there".

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal