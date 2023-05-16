Saheb Singh Making Homes The Luxury Way

Mumbai a financial, civic & cultural amalgamation of South Asia which treads from rich temples to contemporary designs incorporating the west modestly.

For a city so diverse & people so rooted yet forward, Mumbai-based designers are inherently challenged to navigate questions of tradition in the face of modernity and an always-developing metropolis when it comes to designing their dream homes. There needs to be a common ground between the stark contrasts & to sort the same we have White Forest Living.



A team that offers design solutions which are contextual, responsive and foster social interaction. With a diverse portfolio. A boutique practice that offers bespoke solutions to client needs, WFL claims to approach each project with a ‘mix of child-like naivety and curiosity’ which enables the creation of novel and well-curated living and working spaces. Mr. Saheb Singh is the founder of this modest architectural venture. His call to action is embedding contemporary design at the most feasible hands. Clients are intrigued by the minimalistic approach Saheb’s firm adapts. The space management quotient, the concept curation & swiftness in project completion are the things concerning any home making brand. With Mr Saheb on board as the director at DFS Developers their collective vision is to serve with luxury but consciously, transforming the art of living for a better life, epitomising the value of modern yet simple architecture and delivering homes that are grand, and cost-effective is not something that seems far fetched anymore.



The projects by Mr. Singh are curated so as to unravel and clarify the challenges faced by architects in India. Today the WFL works at multiple scales and with various organisations, from private clients to corporates & NGOs. They strive to create a design that inspires, approaching each project regardless of size & scale. They are dedicated to unique design approaches adapted to each project and achieving a balance between functionality & aesthetics, context, climate, material, cost & time frame. Their team is dedicated to exceptional design approaches adapted to each project and balancing functionality and aesthetics. The coming together of Saheb as director of DFS Developers & his core idea of transforming home design will be worth the wait & watch.