Sahil Chaudhary Gears Up For His One Of Its Kind Reality Show Talent India Talent Hunt

Sahil Chaudhary is one of the most admired producers and actors in the country thanks to his incredible work.

Sahil Chaudhary

Born in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh on July 5, 1994, he is an inspiration to many youngsters for making widely acclaimed films like Insaniyat. Moreover, he has also done several interesting projects like brand commercials.



But he's unstoppable and has plans to come with bigger and better projects only. After enjoying huge success in his career so far, Sahil is gearing to come with a big reality show, Talent India Talent Hunt. He will be creating the show along with director Rahul Khan.



Talent India Talent Hunt will be one of its kind reality show which will look for best acting, singing and dancing talent in the nation. Moreover, the show will not just look for the best talent but will also work on making their talent reach a wide audience.



TITH will look for artists from every nook and corner of the country. The auditions will be online which means that anyone from any city or village can easily get an opportunity to showcase their talent. Ace Bollywood artists including veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, singer Tarannum Malik Jain and choreographer Jitu Gajare will be the jury members who will be taking auditions and judging the final contestants.



Once the auditions are complete, the selected candidates will move on to the next rounds which will be telecasted on a noted TV channel. The voting lines will be kept open for the audience.



At the end of the show, the top three contestants will be rewarded. Meanwhile, Sahil Chaudhary along with Rahul and Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor Manoj Bakshi recently worked on a TV commercial for Lensport Eyewear and it's being loved by viewers. The commercial is being played on all the leading TV channels including &pictures HD.



