Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd best women Indian apparel in Hyderabad

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Limited is one of the largest apparel retailers in South India, offering products across value fashion and ethnic apparel.

Under its aegis, The group has 4 popular and well-established brands – Kalamandir, Kancheepuram Varamahalakshmi Silks, Brand Mandir and KLM Fashion Mall. The stores are present across four states – Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Starting with a single store of 3,213 sq.ft retail area back in 2005, the group now risen to be a 46-store entity (as of October’ -21) with a total retail area of approx 6,00,000+ sq.ft. With 4 different brands catering fashion to all segments of society, touching all price points in fashion, a plethora of options, myriad ranges, unbeatable prices and guaranteed quality, SSKL in just 17 years has established itself as The Flag Bearer of Indian Fashion, a robust online presence with millions of satisfied customers and a loyal customer base, in both local and international markets.

Backed by visionary entrepreneurs, pace to keep up with changing and evolving fashion trends, cost-effective offerings, and robust back-end technical abilities, the group has the ability to improve efficiency across the entire value chain using pillars of supply chain and customer analytics. The group has an annual turnover of INR 1000 CR+ (FY 22E) and has an employee-strength of over 6000 personnel.

The group business was started as a Partnership firm under the name and style of “Sai Silks” on August 10, 2005 with Mr. Chalavadi Naga Kanaka Durga Prasad and Mrs. Chalavadi Jhansi Rani as partners. The partnership firm was converted into a Private Limited Company in the year 2008 under the name and style of “Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Private Limited” and later on converted into a Public Limited company and received fresh certificate of incorporation on May 21, 2009 from the ROC, Andhra Pradesh. For more info, visit www.sskl.co.in