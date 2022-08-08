Sairaj Matkar’s Work Ethics Uplift Acexmedia’s Magnitude

Discipline is the key to success and Sairaj Matkar, an Internet Marketing Entrepreneur possesses this miraculous key which has helped him to make a world of his own.

He has been able to rule this world with his fierce passion to leave a mark in the industry. At an extremely young age of 17, he established Acexmedia in 2020 with a vision to elevate E-commerce businesses via paid ads and email/sms marketing. E-commerce had opened prosperous doors for umpteen entrepreneurs and these doors paved the way for a resounding success. Opportunity knocks at every man’s door and Sairaj did not fail in seizing the opportunity. He cultivated an enriching experience for all his clients wishing to be on cloud nine.

Sairaj Matkar fuels his energy with 3Ds - determination, dedication, and discipline. He bends over backward to help his clients reach the summit of success. The burning fire for maths and science adds value to his wisdom making him a mover and shaker for his organization. Sairaj chases excellence rather than success and is always willing to move mountains to raise the bar in the market. His impeccable problem-solving skills and courageous outlook helps him stand apart from the crowd. He is a true leader who leaves no stone unturned to mold his team’s craft and channel them into goal-oriented efforts. His team is the pillar of his organization which is as unique and dynamic as him.

Sairaj is not just selective about the brand he wants to collaborate with but is also highly selective about who is worthy to be part of Acexmedia’s team. He has a low tolerance for mediocrity and is always in the pursuit of formulating a team with top-notch and exclusive abilities. He follows a very smooth work culture that is free of hierarchy giving every employee an equal chance to express himself/herself. His organization is not just a team but a family which stays by the company through thick and thin. He values his employee’s experience and thus sets up an environment that is motivating and refining. He induces hope and builds on the strength of his team members. He keeps the room light and humorous and at the same time gives direction for sharp and clean work. Sairaj knows to strike the right balance in the company.

Sairaj’s inquisitive mindset helps him explore the remotest corners of Online marketing, adding a spark to his research and making way for better strategies and methods. He is always on tip of his toe to upgrade his skills helping him to stay ahead in the game. He deals decisively in difficult situations by taking the bull by the horns and being a beam of light in the moment of darkness. He is ambitious with a sharp vision to bring advancement in the era of E-commerce, and we wish him all the luck in his future endeavors.