Gujarati Entertainment Industry is acing their game by introducing new faces to the audiences. With revolutionary film ideas to newcomer actors, Dhollywood is experimenting with newfound ideas. Saloni Shah is the new millennial face catching glances in the Gujarati Entertainment Industry.

Saloni was born in Anand, Gujarat, and soon moved to Ahmedabad. She always wanted to become the fresh face of the industry. Her career took a step forward when she decided to pursue her career in Fashion and styling.

Saloni Shah moved to London, the UK to pursue her career in Fashion Styling influencing. She also has a keen interest in Tarot Card reading and believes in the healing practice. Her belief also ended her being a professional healer. She started her career by blogging and fashion photoshoots. Saloni's work was soon identified and she was given an opportunity to be a part of the song by Devang Patel. Her biggest break was a movie named Madhav as a lead actor. She has been working towards educating on styling on her social media platform. She is believed to be highly active on her account helping her to grab the attention of her fans.

She is also known amongst her fans for her great unique style and presence online. She has also been appreciated by many for her appearance as a lead in the Madhav boosting her acting skills. Fans and followers are excited to see her in future projects as Saloni Shah represents the fresh face of the Gujarati Entertainment Industry. She is believed to be minimal in her appearance yet brings in unique flavor through her influencing presence online. Lately, she has been involved mostly in international shoots spending most of her days working in the UK. She has also traveled to many cities in India to complete her domestic shoots. Saloni Shah is a young talented face to look forward to in Dhollywood.