Sameep Shastri Leads BRICS CCI Delegation To Success At International Innovation Forum

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) proudly participated in the inaugural BRICS International Innovation Forum under the able leadership of Mr. Sameep Shastri, Vice President of BRICS CCI. The BRICS International Innovation Forum, held on August 27-29 in Moscow, brought together prominent leaders, experts, and innovators from the BRICS consortium - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, along with the newly admitted member, Iran.

Mr. Sameep Shastri, Vice President of BRICS CCI, led the delegation and played a pivotal role in enhancing BRICS CCI's engagement with the global innovation community. Mr. Shastri also graced the event BRICS Cloud City International Innovation Forum as an esteemed Speaker. His insightful contributions during panel discussions and networking sessions were instrumental in shaping the dialogue around innovation, trade, and investment.

The BRICS Cloud City International Innovation Forum also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum Of Understanding between the BRICS CCI, represented by Mr. Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman, BRICS CCI, and the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, represented by Mr. Mtho Xulu, Director, SACCI in Moscow.

During the forum, the BRICS CCI team met with Mr. Ved Prakash Singh, First Secretary, Head of the Economic & Commercial Wing at the Embassy of India in the Federation of Russia, to discuss BRICS CCI's role in facilitating trade, investment, and cultural exchange within BRICS. They also held a significant meeting with Mr. Andrey Yu. BELYANINOV, Secretary General of the Eurasian Peoples' Assembly, to explore opportunities for collaboration and cultural exchange.

These diplomatic meetings underscore BRICS CCI's mission to strengthen ties, share best practices, and explore opportunities for growth and innovation within the BRICS consortium and beyond. They reflect the chamber's commitment to creating a more interconnected and prosperous world through international cooperation.

About BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI)

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) is a premier organization dedicated to promoting trade, investment, and cultural exchange among the BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and Iran. BRICS CCI plays a pivotal role in fostering cooperation, innovation, and economic growth within the BRICS consortium, contributing to the prosperity of its member nations and the global community.

https://sameepshastri.in/about

https://bricscci.com/