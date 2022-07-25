Samuhik Pujan Anushthan in Ujjain to be conducted by Astrologer Pt. Mitesh Pandey on Nag Panchmi

On the occasion of Nag Panchmi, Samuhik Pujan Anushthan will be conducted on 2nd August 2022 by famous celebrity Astrologer Pt. Mitesh Pandey.

The Puja will take place in Siddhwat Ghat, Ujjain, but the devotees can join the puja virtually, which they must book before the event. The pooja takes place if there is a dosha in an individual kundali is what Kaal Sarp Yog is like (birth horoscope). Kaal Sarp Yog, according to astrology, frequently results from one's previous actions or karma. It may happen if a person has injured a living thing or a snake in this life or a previous one. Astrologers claim that one might decrease the negative effects of the Kaal Sarp Yog by doing a vrat on the day of Nag Panchami and worshipping the serpent Gods.

Performing the Kaal Sarp Shanti Puja aids the devotee in obtaining the blessings of the nine types of snakes. When the Rahu Ketu Pooja and the Kaal Sarp Dosh Pooja are performed together, they bring about a great deal of calm and open doors to prosperity and harmony. One can also receive Goddess Lakshmi's blessings by paying homage to the gold snake statue. The mind begins to believe in the right direction, driving away all fear. It also lessens the negative impacts on the planets. Additionally, it results in a successful professional career and societal respect for the individual. It brings about great enjoyment and removes all barriers and hindrances from one's life.

Talking about the performing puja, Astrologer Pt. Mitesh Pandey said, “ When all seven planets are positioned in the Kaal Sarpa dosha, Ketu and Rahu are affected. As a result, a native is affected by Ketu and Rahu, which is considered an evil Sarpa Dosha by believers. A "Kaal Sarpa dosh pooja" must be performed by the believer to remove this negative influence. And not just that it is very good to perform puja as it also calm your body and relaxes your mind.”

It is believed that performing puja in Ujjain is very auspicious because as per Shiv Puran, when Lord Shiva established his form of Mahakaleshwar at Ujjain - his Gan, pret bhoot and army personnels prayed to him to create a place where even they found respect and were offered prayers. Lord Shiva directed them to this place now called Siddh Vat and stated that any person performing Pooja for their Pitra ( Atma or soul of ancestors who have left their bodies - are dead) will be praying to you, and his prayers will be successful.