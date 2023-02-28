Samvid Spirits aims to expand its presence in India and Overseas Markets

Samvid Spirits, a Mumbai-based liquor company is looking to bring its popular Brand Western Choice Deluxe Whisky to new markets in UAE & Africa. The brand, which offers a budget-friendly option for whisky lovers, is gaining popularity in Goa Market and ready to expand to other parts of India.

Mr. Birendra Yadav, Founder - Director of Samvid Spirits

According to Birendra Yadav , Founder Director of Samvid Spirits, the company is exploring export opportunities in the UAE and the top 5 countries in Africa, where there is a growing demand for affordable premium spirits. "We believe our product is well-positioned to meet the needs of consumers who want quality and value for money," he said. Mr. Yadav, who has a background in business development and marketing, started Samvid Spirits with the aim of creating a brand that reflects his passion for spirits and his vision for a modern, dynamic company. "We want to bring a fresh perspective to the spirits industry and offer products that are accessible, innovative, and socially responsible," he said.

The company specializes in producing high-quality alcoholic beverages such as whisky, vodka, and rum and is dedicated to providing its customers with the finest products that are second to none. With a focus on quality, Samvid Spirits has become a brand synonymous with luxury, sophistication, and elegance. Their dedication to excellence in every aspect of their production process has earned them a reputation as one of the top producers of premium IMFL in the industry.

Samvid Spirits Core Team consist of CA’s, MBA in marketing, and associated with well experienced Alchemist and planning produces several other brands of spirits, including Premium Whisky, Vodka and Rum. However, Western Choice remains its flagship product. The brand's key USPs include its smooth taste, consistent quality, and attractive packaging. Looking ahead, Samvid Spirits is targeting to sell at least 10,000 cases of Western Choice Deluxe Whisky per month in the coming financial years. With its expanding presence in new markets, the company aims to become a leading player in the affordable premium spirits segment.

Furthermore, Samvid Spirits claims to offer the best-quality liquor that is a unique blend of ingredients from both India and overseas. Their focus on providing a drinking experience that is more than just a taste sensation is a testament to their commitment to delivering an exceptional product. If you are someone who enjoys quality liquor that takes you on a journey, Samvid Spirits may be worth checking out.