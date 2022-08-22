Samyak Sarwade is becoming a popular Artist in Maharashtra

Samyak Sarwade is a Indian musical artist, Entrepreneur, Digital Marketer, Influencer & internet personality Who is Mostly known as a digital marketer rather than Musician.

Sanyak Sarwade (born 04 April 2002) is one of Udgir,India.

Samyak Sarwade is becoming very popular in Maharashtra. He has got success after hard work.

Samyak Sarwade will soon get verified in Instagram & Facebook as well,

Samyak Sarwade Recently he has composed a lot of music. Many of his music are becoming famous. He works with great musicians and composes music.

Recently one of his albums “Dekha Ek Khwab Halgi Mix ” has become very popular.

Samyak Sarwade music is being heard and is going viral all over the world.

Samyak Sarwade is an Indian musical artist. And has Verified Pages on various Streaming Platforms like Spotify, Jiosaavn, Amazon Music, AppleMusic, Soundcloud, and many more Platforms.

His songs have already become very popular on various social media and on music platforms. In the meantime, he has received verified artist bases and pages on various music platforms.

Early Life:

Samyak Sarwade was came from a middle class Family. In his early age he started to think about Digital marketing and show his creativity is social media section.

He was studied in lal Bahadur Polytechnic College Udgir (Electric Engineering)in MSBTE .

Social account :

INSTAGRAM : its.samyaksarwade ( https://instagram.com/its.samyaksarwade )

FACEBOOK : Samyak Sarwade ( https://www.facebook.com/sarwade.sarwade.5 )

• TWITTER : Samyak Sarwade ( https://twitter.com/SarwadeSamyak?t=gneToBAKu5hEZwy2G6GfIQ&s=09

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal