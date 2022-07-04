Sanat Sawant: India's Extraordinary Artist Who’s Changing the Game

There are some artists so multi-talented and creative, they defy categorization. Sanat Sawant is one of those artists.

Musician, actor, and a continuous Bollywood star, - Sawant is making waves in the Indian creative world and is poised to take the international scene by storm.

With popular releases, like Astronomia (2021), he is quickly becoming one of his generation's most popular and innovative Indian artists. While his career is still taking off with many exciting things to come, today, we're going to be deep-diving into Sawant's life, music, and career so far.

Introducing The World of Sanat Sawant

Born September 10th, 2002, in the heart of Mumbai, nobody would have guessed that Sawant's journey would have been into the world of art and creation.

After struggling to find his direction through school and younger years, Sawant eventually discovered his ability to create music, and everything began to fall into place.

At just 16, Sawant began to experiment with music creation, dabbling with various genres and ideas, cutting and editing beats in a bid to find his voice, enjoying and falling in love with the process at the same time.

It was from here that the doors of creation started to open.

Over the years, Sawant's creative abilities have only grown, and he has continued experimenting with new mediums and ways of expression.

A Vision for the Future

Sawant does not create music just for fun.

In an interview with The Print online magazine, he discussed how music, from any genre, has the ability to touch the minds of young people, inspiring them to pay attention to the world, the social issues that affect it and to motivate proactive change that can make the world a better place for all.

Within the interview, he talks about how the world is constantly changing in so many ways, yet while so many people need to open their eyes, the core of Sawant's message is the fact that love and kindness is going to be the way forward.

It's about building a community spirit in the places you live, helping those in need, showing support to the ones we love, and realising that in doing so, we're all capable of making a real difference.

And Sawant's music speaks for itself.

A unique blend of EDM and Lo-Fi beats, his sound is impossible to pigeonhole and has something for everyone.

No Boundaries for Creativity

But while Sawant is focused on his music career, that hasn't stopped him from expanding into other areas of the creative world.

All the way back in 2009, at the age of seven, he landed an extra role in the movie Wake Up Sid. A decade later, when his first single was released, he returned to the big screen in Kabir Singh and the Hostel Daze television series.

He even has a cameo role in BrahmÄstra which is releasing in theatres on Sept 9th 2022.

It's easy to see that Sawant's passion for the arts knows no bounds, and he is quickly making a name for himself as one of India's most extraordinary artists.

It's so interesting to see how he has developed over the years and his vision when it comes to the future of music and the world.