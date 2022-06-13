Sandeep Choudhary is on a world's biggest mission to save earth.

Sandeep Choudhary, the Co-founder of Inflector India and Yes World Community is on the world's biggest mission to save our planet earth. He's primarily working on a certain green technology required to reduce carbon.

The First ever radiant heat barrier is developed & designed through NASA for the Space Suits worn by Astronauts and it is called an 'Inflector’. According to research and scientists, our earth will die by the year 2040 due to extreme Global warming. Through this miracle product 'Inflector' we can save our earth.

Sandeep is a dynamic man and has been honored by many National and International Awards. Recently in Delhi, he has been Awarded with the Best Brand and Business Award. Admired by Many Organizations who want to honour him with their Awards, he keeps himself busy 24/7 with his mission. He is not fond of taking Awards or any publicity rather his interests lie only for the better of his Country, and it comes next to all, even after his family. He has dedicated his whole life for the Nation, it's almost natural and honourable to salute this young man .

Sandeep Choudhary was the only man from India being invited for the Japan delegation along with our dynamic and Honest PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. He also produced a patriotic drama full length feature film “Yeh Hai India”. Yeh Hai India film was also taken at the 70th Cannes Film Festival by the CII body of Government of India and received huge applause.

He has been honored by Many Chief Ministers of India for his dynamic work for the nation at a very small age.