Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Re-start-up’ challenges for school post-pandemic
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in Mumbai for next 2 days
Thane: Case against 22-year-old man over social media post supporting Nupur Sharma
Covid-19: 3 cases of BA.4 and 1 case of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants found in Mumbai
Pune Police arrest Santosh Jadhav, a wanted accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case
Actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor arrested by Bengaluru police for consuming drugs
Exclusive: Shakti Kapoor reacts to son Siddhanth being detained in Bengaluru for consuming drugs
Home > Brand Media News > Sandeep Choudhary is on a worlds biggest mission to save earth

Sandeep Choudhary is on a world's biggest mission to save earth.

Updated on: 13 June,2022 05:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Sandeep Choudhary, the Co-founder of Inflector India and Yes World Community is on the world's biggest mission to save our planet earth. He's primarily working on a certain green technology required to reduce carbon.

Sandeep Choudhary is on a world's biggest mission to save earth.


The First ever radiant heat barrier is developed & designed through NASA for the Space Suits worn by Astronauts and it is called an 'Inflector’. According to research and scientists, our earth will die by the year 2040 due to extreme Global warming. Through this miracle product 'Inflector' we can save our earth.

Sandeep is a dynamic man and has been honored by many National and International Awards. Recently in Delhi, he has been Awarded with the Best Brand and Business Award. Admired by Many Organizations who want to honour him with their Awards, he keeps himself busy 24/7 with his mission. He is not fond of taking Awards or any publicity rather his interests lie only for the better of his Country, and it comes next to all, even after his family. He has dedicated his whole life for the Nation, it's almost natural and honourable to salute this young man .




Sandeep Choudhary was the only man from India being invited for the Japan delegation along with our dynamic and Honest PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. He also produced a patriotic drama full length feature film “Yeh Hai India”. Yeh Hai India film was also taken at the 70th Cannes Film Festival by the CII body of Government of India and received huge applause.


He has been honored by Many Chief Ministers of India  for his dynamic work for the nation at a very small age.

Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK