Sandhya Shetty powerful performance in Debut film "Corona Papers"

Actor Sandhya Shetty is soaking in all the love coming her way for her powerful performance in her OTT debut "Dharavi Bank" on MX Player with Suniel Shetty playing "Thalaivan” and Sandhya as a strong portrayal of his daughter “Parvathy" directed by Samit Kakkad.



The actor has more reasons to celebrate as she carved her name on multiple awards in a span of 2 months. She won the Best OTT Debut Award at IIFTA - International Indian Film & Television Awards , OTT Play Award & Aspiring She. After winning the prestigious award, the actor took to her social media to express her gratitude to her fans for showering love & applauding her performance.



Speaking about the moment when she received a thunderous applause along with an award, Sandhya says "More than validation, awards give confidence and credibility. I am earnestly grateful for the recognition I have received for my work. The entire journey was a learning experience for me and with the success of this project; I am more energised and charged up to take up new and challenging projects"



An avid believer of “Quality over Quantity", a Supermodel, Actor, International Speaker and Commonwealth Karate Gold Medalist, Sandhya Shetty shines wearing a tiara of fame & popularity. She will be seen making her Malayalam debut in National award winner Director Priyadarshan's film "Corona Papers" where she plays the role of a Top cop. After two days of promotions & media interactions in Kochi for 'Corona Papers' which is slated to release on the 7th of April 2023, Sandhya is back in Mumbai. She is regarded as one of the promising talents in the entertainment industry and is looking forward to a year full of films, web series where she promises power packed performances and nothing less than entertainment to her fans & audience.