Sanjana Sanghi - Bags a Big One! Signs film with pan-India star.

Sanjana Sanghi, the girl who made her debut as a lead actor in 2020 with the massively loved ‘Dil Bechara’ an official remake of ‘Fault in our Stars’ and got rave reviews for her nuanced performance as a cancer patient, will be seen in a complete role reversal in her new film Rashtra Kavach - Om opposite Aditya Kapoor, where she plays a rather intriguing role of a government agent, with high energy action sequences performed by her. Sanjana’s versatility is much talked about amongst fans and audiences who continue to praise her exuberance and character portrayal.





The busy actor, whilst juggling the promotions of her recently released film has alarmist finished shooting her next film ‘Dhak Dhak’ a coming of age film alongside Fatima Sana Sheikh, Dia Mirza and Ratna Pathak Shah, produced by Tapsee Pannu. Our sources inform that Sanjana’s versatility has caught the attention of makers outside of Bollywood and has bagged a big project opposite a Pan India star to be directed by a veteran filmmaker.