Sanjay Jain: The Man Behind The Success of Millions

Sanjay Jain is a motivational speaker, life coach, mind power trainer, spiritual healer and Tedx speaker. He is a master practitioner of Crystal Healing, Pranic Healing, Mind Power, NLP, Vaastu, Self Hypnosis, Law of Attraction and Shiv Yog.

He is an expert in handling queries related to Business, Career, Happiness, Life, Love and Relationships. He has been helping people achieve their dreams for more than 15 years.

Besides this, he is also the Universal Crown Ambassador of Safe And Secure Online Marketing Private Limited, where he manages a team of over 4 million people across 250 cities in India. He is a well-known personality in the area of Direct Selling, and an expert speaker on CNBC Awaaz and NewsX. He is also the author of two best-selling books called Pragati-Sutra and Disha Kamyabi Ki. He has many awards and honours to his credit, some of them being 'The Best Life Coach And Motivational Speaker', 'India’s Greatest Leaders 2017' and 'The Most Admired Global Indians 2019'. He has also been honoured by eminent personalities such as Nitin Gadkari, Ram Vilas Paswan and Sri Shri Ravi Shankar.

Coming from a large family with five siblings, Jain always wanted to raise his standard of living. Unfortunately, despite struggling for many years, he had little luck. At this difficult time, he learned about "Mind Power" and "Bio-Energy Field" and decided to test them on himself. From that point on, there was no turning back. He concluded that if a common man like him could use the power of the mind to lead a successful life, then anyone could succeed in all facets of their lives. He then made a commitment to teach others about this and spread his knowledge.

Today, Jain encourages people to invest in their passion to achieve self-actualisation, prosperity and happiness. "See You At The Top", "Secrets of the Millionaire Mind" and "Ek Duje Ke Liye" are three of his most loved and popular workshops. He has changed the lives of lakhs of people by helping them invest in the right energy. His ultimate goal is to eradicate poverty and to build peace in the world through Mind Power, Law of Attraction, NLP and cosmic energy healing.