Sanosan's Mother's Day Tribute: Recognizing Mothers' Unwavering Love and Care

Parents worldwide trust Sanosan baby care products for their gentle cleansing and care of sensitive skin.

Sanosan, the trusted baby care brand, just concluded for a heartfelt Mother's Day campaign (#EvertdayMothersday) that aims to connect with mothers worldwide and celebrate the extraordinary bond between a mother and her child. This campaign seeks to convey the powerful message that every day is Mother's Day, and Sanosan proudly salutes all the mothers across the globe.

Parents worldwide trust Sanosan baby care products for their gentle cleansing and care of sensitive skin. The brand formulates its products with natural ingredients, including organic olive oil and milk proteins, renowned for their protective and soothing properties. Sanosan products contain combinations of substances specifically developed to promote healthy skin in pregnant women and babies. With a strong commitment to quality, every Sanosan product undergoes rigorous clinical testing and is produced in Germany with meticulous diligence and responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajendra Mehta, Director-Sales & Marketing at Glowderma, expresses the brand's belief in the concept of the mother's touch, stating, "Every Sanosan product gives a mother's touch feeling to its babies." Through their Mother's Day campaign, Sanosan aims to express gratitude to all mothers and make them feel truly special. Their ultimate goal is to forge an emotional connection with mothers and serve as a reminder that their love and dedication are appreciated every single day.

To bring this campaign to life, Sanosan India has collaborated with three of the top mother influencers in the country. These influencers, through sharing their personal experiences and emotions, have resonated with mothers from all walks of life across the nation. Sanosan India's intention is to establish a direct connection with mothers, ensuring they feel genuinely valued and appreciated.

The unique Mother's Day Campaign by Sanosan India has already touched the hearts of thousands of mothers across the nation, leaving them feeling appreciated and cherished. This campaign serves as a testament to Sanosan India's unwavering commitment to the well-being of babies and mothers. Their continuous efforts to provide the best care are reflected in every aspect of this campaign.

Rajendra Mehta further emphasizes Sanosan India's mission, stating, "Sanosan India believes in creating products that give a mother's touch to her baby. We want to convey this message to every mother out there and show our appreciation for their unwavering love and care."

Understanding the delicate nature of a baby's skin, Sanosan offers a range of safe and gentle baby care products. Indian mothers, in particular, prefer products like Sanosan Baby Bath and Shampoo, Sanosan Baby Care Lotion, Sanosan Baby Care Cream, and Sanosan Baby Care Soap, among others. These exclusive products are developed in Sanosan's own research and development laboratories in Germany, in collaboration with dermatologists, and are clinically tested to ensure utmost safety and efficacy.

One ingredient that sets Sanosan baby products apart from others is the natural milk protein present in every product. Gentle on delicate baby skin, this natural milk protein forms a protective layer, reduces moisture loss, and provides a 24-hour moisturizing effect, keeping babies' skin soft and supple.

Furthermore, Sanosan products are strictly free from harmful chemicals such as silicones, paraffins, SLS/SLEs, or Phenoxyethanol, offering mothers complete peace of mind. In addition to being natural, all Sanosan formulas are completely biodegradable, contributing to a healthier environment.

Sanosan's global presence extends across more than 70 countries. As a renowned brand from Mann & Schroder Cosmetics (M&S Cosmetics) in Germany, Sanosan upholds the legacy of a 70-year-old family-owned company established in 1951.