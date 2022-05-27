Santhoshi Reddy , CEO of BeautyKart announced a new extension module

Indian Beauty Ecommerce company BeautyKart is all set to expand its chain network into bricks & mortar stores to meet offline consumer demand.

Santhoshi Reddy

Founded by Santhoshi Reddy, This platform inspired many with its communal engagement. Its commerce application has an information channel wherein professionals share their knowledge to curate the best products according to their needs.

It will soon diverge its existing digital retail module into physical retail stores across various cities in India. “Digital landscape has proved to be a boon for beauty and personal care space in India. It has greatly benefitted both businesses and brands by allowing them to

directly reach consumers, both individually and en masse. BeautyKart has been selling through its online channel to consumers. However, we cannot ignore our offline consumers, and we need to establish an offline channel”, said Santhoshi Reddy, CEO of BeautyKart.

Today,a significant percentage of consumers still prefer to buy from bricks &mortar stores. Although many online retailers like BeautyKart introduced a virtual try-on module concept long ago, testing out beauty and cosmetic products in real life is still a preferred choice of many consumers. “Many people love to shop from offline stores since they prefer buying products only after reckoning its performance , feel , and other attributes. Ever some like to do a quick patch test to ensure the product is the perfect match for their skin.”, said Santhoshi Reddy in an interview.

For now, BeautyKart is a pioneering E-Commerce specializing in skincare, haircare, bath & body, fragrances, cosmetics, With a widespread of local and international brands selling premium products along with inclusive and innovative brands, BeautyKart continues to meet the burgeoning needs of its customers .People from both big and small cities alike can shop for their choicest beauty, personal care, and lifestyle products from the comforts of their homes and get them delivered to their doorstep.

BeautyKart plans to open its physical store network in India. In the near future, the company is gearing up to target all metropolitan cities in India as a part of its omnichannel module to boost its offline presence.