Sapthaa Records Ruling South Indian Cinema

Kishan Mohan mixing in Dolby Atmos Theatre.

Sapthaa Records, a one-of-its-kind sound studio in Kochi boasts of its facilities and the services it has to offer. Being India’s first studio to offer Dolby Atmos music mix set up, over the years, it has become a favourite place for filmmakers in South India. The studio has proudly been part of 150 films already, offering there services to some top-notch films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam including Kantara, Drishyam 2 and Jagame Thanthiram.

The Managing Director of Sapthaa Records, Mr Kishan Mohan has music and sound running in his blood. He holds a degree in Sound Engineering from SAE, Chennai and Masters in Music from Berklee College of Music, one of the most popular music colleges in the world. He has been an intern in Hollywood and has worked with Spanish and English composers in Los Angeles. He started Sapthaa Records after his five-year stint in the USA. Located at Kaloor, Ernakulam, Kerala, Sapthaa Records is the first sound studio in South India with Dolby Atmos HE facility and the first in the city with Dolby Atmos Mixing stage.

Sapthaa offers multiple divisions which includes Sapthaa Records for music composers, Sapthaa Voices for film production and Atmos with MTRX equipment for next generation films. Records offers facilities for music production, programming, arrangement and mixing, suitable for composers. Meanwhile, the Voices division of Sapthaa has all the set up for recording, mixing, dubbing and editing.

Apart from these high-tech facilities, Sapthaa also operates a training institute, Sapthaa Institute of Film Technologies (SIFT). The institute follows ‘work and study’ model where each student gets to experience a holistic training. SIFT offers training in Dolby Atmos mixing unit, pro tools, Dolby pre-mix suites, mentorship, music production and engineering, sound design and engineering, digital cinematography with colour grading and postmodern software. Sapthaa also has working partnerships with the who’s who in the industry such as Dolby, Disney and Sun Pictures.

The studio has some high-end, contemporary equipment available in Sapthaa's DI suites, Atmos Dolby Vision HDR suites and Barco 4K projection suites, says Kishan Mohan. Atmos HE facility suitable for OTT platforms and home theatres are available here. The studio is also equipped with facilities for production sound services, sound design, music production, programming and arrangement, foley effects/editing and mixing mastering.

Within a short span, many notable films across South India have come out of Sapthaa. 777 Charlie (Kannada), Malayalam films such as One, Joji, Aarkkariyam, Nayattu, Operation Java, Kuruppu, Hridayam, Malik, Bhoothakalam, CBI5 and Thuramukham are some of the films Sapthaa was used in and interesting, all these films did well commercially and critically. Many people in the industry hence believe that Sapthaa is a lucky charm for them, which, with its track record could very well be true.

Today, Sapthaa Records with its top-notch facilities and equipment is ruling the South Indian Cinema. Many film makers across the South are coming down to Kerala only to get their production work done here and get high-quality output. Soon we can expect Sapthaa to spread wings and fly to Bollywood as well.