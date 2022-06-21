Sara Ali Khan's Colourful & Breezy Monsoon Style

As we transition from hot and humid summers to breezy cool monsoons, you must be wondering how to repurpose your summer staples to work the rains. Just because it’s the rainy season, your look book does not have to turn into a shade of grey! You can very well incorporate bright colours and hues and style it for the season. Wondering how? Fret not! We will help you create the perfect monsoon wardrobe by mixing n’ matching your existing summer clothes with a dash of rain-appropriate must-haves.

While we were out looking for inspiration, all we could think of was how easy-breezy and bright coloured Sara Ali Khan's style is, and how perfectly it can be adapted for some monsoon fashion A-game! Between her gorgeous ethnic wear and super comfortable western outfits, we found a mix of certain looks you can recreate and repurpose into a fashionable monsoon rack!

Cotton Dresses

When it comes to monsoons, flowy cotton dresses are your best bet. They beat the humidity, keep you cool and give you an effortless-looking outfit. Plus, they'd look super cute with that pair of monsoon sandals you just purchased or will soon (wink!)

Dresses are the best for this season as they need less time to style, will dry sooner if you get wet in the rain and won't get dirty with all the puddles on the streets! Our suggestions are this super light green abstract print mini dress or this sombre grey one. You can also opt for darker colours like navy blue, brown or charcoal black to match the monsoon mood.

Loose Silhouettes

Monsoon is the one season when you should consider giving your denim an absolute time out. Not only will the fabric make you feel uncomfortable in the humidity, but if you get drenched in the rain, it will take longer to dry. Instead, opt for loose silhouettes like trousers, cropped pants or cotton shorts. These will make sure you stay cool and comfy throughout your social commitments! Take fashion inspiration from Sara Ali Khan, style a pair of shorts and crop top in the same shade, and finish the look with a quirky oversized jacket. You'll turn heads wherever you go!

Colour-Pop

We all know how unpredictable rain showers are! Lighter colours and neutrals like whites and pastel shades can become see-through if you get drenched, so it would be smarter to keep them out of your monsoon wardrobe! But if the darker navy blues and blacks are not your go-to vibe, worry not; you could always style tops in vibrant pink, orange or red with a solid nude shade bottom and wear in a thicker fabric to brave the rain showers and keep your style game at the top.

Head over to the VERO MODA website to explore more and decide what your ideal monsoon fashion board will be! And don't forget to tag your raincoat, umbrella and rainy flip-flops along when you step out!