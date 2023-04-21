Sara's Maternity Room was inaugurated by actress Alka Kubal on Nilesh Sambare's birthday

Nilesh Sambare should get some of my life to do more social work," says Actress Alka Kubal

On Nilesh Sambare's birthday, actress Alka Kubal inaugurated a free maternity ward named Sara at Shri Bhagwan Mahadev Sambare Hospital.

"At this time, your parents have contributed a lot by uplifting you. Nilesh Dada, the work you do for society is massive. How do you encourage yourself to do so much work? It is an enormous task that you work day and night for society without expecting any political position. Please get some of my life and gain more energy to do this work." In such words, Actress Alka Kubal appreciated Nilesh Sambre and his Jijau organization's work.

According to government statistics from 2014 to 2023, three children die daily and one pregnant mother every 15 days due to lack of treatment. And therefore, to stop this somewhere, a free delivery room was inaugurated today by actress Alka Kubal at Shri Bhagwan Mahadev Sambare Hospital, which is being run for free by Jijau Sanstha. Since there is now a free maternity center at this place, many poor people in these areas will be able to benefit from it. There will be success in saving the lives dying due to lack of treatment during child mortality and childbirth. Jijau Sanstha ensured that the accommodation facility and food before delivery would be free on behalf of the organization. Actress Alka Kubal visited all the activities of the Foundation and appreciated the exceptional deeds sowed by Jijau Sanstha and Nilesh Sambare.

For the past 14 years, Jijau Educational and Social Sanstha have been conducting employment-prone activities through thousands of women’s self-help groups to equip better-employed women under the Women Empowerment Department. The Jijau Sanstha has benefited lakhs of women under the women empowerment department through the Asha home industry in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg and oriented thousands of women. Garment Factory, Incense Burner Training, Branch Making Training, Rickshaw Training, Mehendi for Women, Yoga, Sewing Machine, Beauty Parlor, Jewellery Making Training, Cooking Classes, etc., have employed women through many means.

Accessible health facilities are provided at Jijau Educational and Social Sanstha, inducted by Shri. Bhagwan Mahadev Sambare Hospital, Zadpoli (T.Vikramgad, D.Palghar), to provide more good facilities to rural patients for free. Surgeries are free, from check-ups for kidney, hernia, hydrocele, all types of cancer, appendix, hemorrhoids, fistula, free dialysis, prostate, gall bladder stones, fissure, etc.

The aim of the Jijau Sanstha is that no patient should die to a lack of health facilities due to financial situation For this purpose, Shri. Bhagwan Mahadev Sambare Hospital, an accessible, well-equipped hospital, functions at Zadpoli village in Vikramgad taluka of Palghar district, where no government district hospital exists. A well-equipped 100-bed hospital with a 24-hour free surgery facility is an essential base in the area. Twenty-five eye surgeries and ten surgeries for other serious diseases are done free of charge in this hospital daily. State-of-the-art medical services, including a special ward for women and children, cardiac ambulance, X-ray, sonography, dialysis, women’s maternity ward Etc. are available. Accident victims, sick and pregnant women are provided services through 10 ambulances in five districts of Konkan.

Hundreds of camps are being conducted annually for women’s cancer screening in both districts. Also, women and thousands of cancer patients are successfully treated through Tata Hospital and other hospitals. Financial assistance is also provided to many poor sick patients in Palghar and Thane districts. Thousands of health camps have been organized in five years, and Thousands of people have been treated with medicines. More than 400 health and 200 blood donation camps are currently organized annually. The number of blood donations is constantly increasing, as the organization’s volunteers arrange blood urgently whenever needed, whether day or night.

Thousands of surgeries for eye and all other diseases have been done in rural areas. Glasses were also distributed to thousands of patients. Ear machines were provided to thousands of needy patients. Efforts are being made at tribal padas, like nutritious food and guidance to eliminate malnutrition.