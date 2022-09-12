Saree is Gender Fluid

Mavuri, a handloom saree brand from Andhra Pradesh, unravels the beauty of handwoven sarees through their latest Beyond Binaries campaign.

Rajshree

The campaign is based on gender fluidity and connects it to the belief that anyone can wear a saree, irrespective of their gender. This unbiased entity loves, and treats, everyone equally. The beauty of wearing a saree far surpasses the material itself.

Harika Mavuri, Managing Director of Mavuri, believes that every saree contains an overflowing wealth of artistry and a perennial lineage of heritage. With its fluidity, the saree takes the shape of, and adds more life to, the being without considering the gender!

"The saree has always been looked upon as a rigid garment only for the female gender. But probing deeper, one can see that it is the most fluid garment that can be interpreted in whichever way one would want to look at it", Harika adds.

The campaign revolves around six individuals from different walks of life who delve into the realm of Beyond Binaries to discover what lies in the spirit of being fluid! The collection features traditional Banaras sarees in vibrant designs, Bandhini sarees, Patan Patola sarees, Paithanis, and the incredible Kanchipuram sarees. These breathtakingly beautiful sarees are creatively styled, bringing out fluidity and excellent craftsmanship.

The styling for this wonderful campaign, carrying the message which is breaking all stereotypes, was executed by Preetam Jukalker, and Makeup & Hair was done by Sadhna Singh & Team. Akshaya Vaidhyanathan was the photographer for the shoot.

Most importantly, Mavuri takes it a step further by assuring that the saree is for everyone.It is not bound by age, region, and, most of all, gender. According to the brand, anyone can wear a saree anywhere and anytime and in any way!

MODEL TALK:

Kiran, a model, stylist, and dancer, is of the opinion that personal style should be very fluid to people. He doesn't believe in being a stereotype but rather changing the norms and doing what one believes in strongly. Most men are hesitant to wear a woman's clothing, wondering what others will think about them. However, Kiran wears what he likes.

Pushpak Sen, a celebrity stylist PR who works in Hollywood, believes that he is the best version of himself and feels the finest when he is in a saree. He started wearing sarees over a year now and is just loving it.

Rajashree Singha from Assam associates the saree as a piece of heirloom and thinks that its beauty surpasses generations!

Shraddha Kutty (Pronoun) they/them) - a UI/UX designer, a non-binary model, and an actor had always felt agitated at limiting the scope of a saree – especially in its draping. They made sure that they broke the saree out of all boxes and truly made it a non-binary fashion statement.

Varshita Thatavarthi, a model, identifies herself as her comfortable best in the limitless fluidity of draping a saree.

Tarun (who identifies themselves as non-binary) finds their best fit with sarees as it enables them to break out of all gender shackles. Sarees make them feel 'homebound'.

ABOUT THE BRAND:

Mavuri is over a year old and based out of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Not being limited to retail, they also sell in the digital space as well as their e-commerce platform www.mavuris.com.

The immense variety of weaves at Mavuri speaks volumes about the diversity of skill and craftsmanship. Handwoven masterpieces, each having their own unique style of weaving, are sourced from across various regions of India. Covering the length and breadth of the country, the brand collaborates with respective local weaver communities, thereby further encouraging and boosting their livelihood.

Website - https://mavuris.com/

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal