Satbir Singh, Trustee of Sikhaid, is awarded CEO of the year 2022 by SMEBiZZ

In modern times, most people, especially the young generation, are more focused on earning wealth, name and fame.

We find happiness in parties, travelling, shopping, etc., but few youngsters feel happy by making others happy. Such persons get ultimate satisfaction after they bring smiles to the faces of others even if they have no relation or connection with them; in other words, they are total strangers to them.

We are talking about people like Satbir Singh, the CEO of Sikh Aid, an NGO which operates all over the country and overseas. Satbir Singh was recently honoured with SMEBiZZ CEO Star Awards 2022 for the wonderful humanitarian work that he has been doing through his organization, Sikh Aid. The grand event took place on 23rdJuly 2022 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram and was a great attempt to recognize some of the country's most hard-working and extraordinary CEOs. The event was graced by many famous and eminent celebrities and politicians, and the chief guest of the function was Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. Satbir Singh has also been recognized as the Best CEO in Sikh Social Welfare Category, and he was awarded the Certificate of Appreciation at the grand event.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when most people were sitting inside their houses to keep themselves and their family members safe, Satbir Singh was busy helping the poor and the downtrodden who lost their livelihood in the tough times. Satbir Singh is also known as the "Oxygen Man of Odisha" because he saved around 15K lives by providing oxygen cylinders and concentrators to the hospitals as there was an acute shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the pandemic.

Sikh Aid was founded on the principles of Sikh teachings, "Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, Vandh Chakho," and Cuttack, Odisha, in 2020. Still, now it is one of the most famous NGOs, helping many needy people across the country.

Satbir Singh was very passionate about helping others from a very young age and has now converted his passion into his aim for life with the help of Sikh Aid. Currently, Sikh Aid is playing an instrumental role in improving the lives of the poor by providing them food free of cost (langars) and ensuring that nobody sleeps hungry. The NGO is also imparting education to many kids of poor families, especially the girls from rural areas, as their parents cannot bear the expenses related to school and studies.

Sikh Aid also took the initiative of helping women of rural regions maintain their menstrual hygiene management by distributing free sanitary napkins. A project called "No Spot" was started under the leadership of Satbir Singh, and more than 1 lakh sanitary napkins were distributed to poor women for whom sanitary napkins are no less than a luxury. Though in the beginning, 13 villages of Odisha were adopted under this initiative, sanitary napkins and hygiene kits are now provided to poor women all over the country.

Keep up the good work, Satbir Singh and keep inspiring the youngsters to be a part of the mission, which we know as Sikh Aid!

