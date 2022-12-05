Saurabh Gupta aka Shurufit India explains why fitness should not be followed blindly through the internet

Fitness has become an integral part of everyone's life. Not just physical health, but mental and emotional health is of equal importance.

With social media platforms evolving, people have a variety of options to consume content over the web space. Platforms like Facebook and Instagram have seen a rise in fitness coaches from nook and corner of the country.

Saurabh Gupta, popularly known as Shurufit India is one of the most prolific fitness coaches in the industry. The vast knowledge that he has about health and fitness makes him an established name in the country. As the internet has given endless opportunities to people, Saurabh believes that one must not follow things blindly shown on the web.

To be precise, the fitness coach suggests that one must not follow the fitness regime and use supplements blindly without research. "What you see on the internet is what people show you. You must keep your facts clear and go for authenticity rather than the aesthetic appeal shown on the gram", he said. With a certification course from the coveted American Council on Exercise, Saurabh Gupta believes to live life with a holistic approach.

Looking at the internet culture where people are influenced by what others are doing, the fitness coach says, "Do what is good for you and your body. Don't risk your life by trying something new or taking supplements without knowledge. I have seen people taking mass gainers to gain weight, fat burners to lose fat and steroids to get that chiselled physique. Well, it has adverse effects on health in the long run. Rather follow a nutritional diet, and change it as per your goals."

Interestingly, Gupta comes from a corporate background. He lost his job during the pandemic. However, he was inspired by the work of international athletes. Looking at their achievements, Saurabh Gupta dived deep into the fitness industry and educated himself about the science behind the human body. Known for his customised and home workouts, he has transformed the lives of more than 500 people in two years.

Moreover, Saurabh's approach towards fitness is simple. "Give your body what it wants. As a fitness coach, I believe that your nutrition should be balanced. With significant protein in your diet, you can include minimal fats and carbs. I also feel that a positive mindset is key towards happy and healthy living", the fitness coach added.

Thanking his mother for supporting him, Saurabh Gupta wants to make Shurufit India a global brand. He not only helps people get in shape but also motivates them to stay positive in every situation. Loved by fitness enthusiasts from different parts of the world, Shurufit India has a fanbase of more than 1.7 million on Instagram and a family of more than 900K subscribers on YouTube.

You can connect with Saurabh aka Shurufit on Instagram - @shuru_100