Saurav Nagar recreates Shahrukh Khan’s Iconic Look: Video Goes Viral

Fashion blogging is a big sea now, where everyone is creating content, however internet caught 1 video which was like no other. A Fashion influencer from Delhi recreated a 5 Lakh Sherwani which Shahrukh Khan wore in, less than 15,000.

Saurav Nagar is a fashion influencer from Delhi, and graduate of Delhi University. He comes from a humble background, and recently completed his post graduation in masters of commerce. He started making fashion related content 2 years back on Instagram @sauravnagar_ he is known for his relatable looks, which everyone can wear and make the most out of it. Saurav’s style is both comfortable and affordable yet stylish.

Nagar took inspiration from Shahrukh Khan’s iconic look in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and recreated the Sherwani, with sourcing everything from small businesses, the cloth was sourced from a shop called KC in Lajpat Nagar, and stitched from Saarania Boutique in Nizamuddin West. Not only did Saurav Nagar gained a lot of popularity after the video got viral but also the small businesses got a big boost, making them sold out, both the places saw a heavy footfall in there store and were very thankful to him. His video at the moment has more than 17 Million Views.

Many girls commented that there husbands should also wear the same look on wedding, while even men wanted to wear the same, not only this many actually gave orders to Saarania Boutique to get the same Sherwani stitched for their wedding functions.

Saurav told, he has made similar recreation of outfits from Saif Ali Khan to Kartik Aaryan, but nothing went as viral as Shahrukh Khan. Saurav Nagar also wants to create more western looks for winter, while he continues to make Bollywood outfit recreation on a budget video for the wedding season ahead.

Video Link - https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cjnh_w6BBG7/