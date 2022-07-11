Savin Communication creates buzz with their AI-driven influencer marketing platform- WTI Space

In this ever-evolving world, technological advancements are reshaping the way industries function. With digitalization at the forefront, several influencers and brands are getting the opportunity to showcase their talent and services among their target audiences.

In addition, Digital technologies have the potential to boost sustainable growth by spurring innovation and generating efficiency in the processes. One such marketing tactic that is stealing the show and inducing revenue is Influencer Marketing.

' Influencer Marketing ', which is popularly understood as the word-of-mouth-based advertisement method, is emerging as one of the most potent and effective marketing tools. As a result, the industry grew from $9.7 billion in 2020 to $13.8 billion in 2021. Moreover, in 2022, the market is expected to cross the $16.4 billion mark. Catering to this urgent need, brands all around the world have started collaborating with influencers to give their brand the attention it deserves. To assist in building a strong connection between the brands and the influencers, Savin Communication, India's first PR- tech firm, has launched its AI-based Influencer Marketing platform, WTI Space (We The Influencer).

Under the able leadership and long-term vision of Saurav Chaudhary (Founder and CEO of Savin Communication), the first-of-its-kind platform was recently introduced among the target group. Influencer Marketing undoubtedly is a great way to assist influencers in generating income by creating content for numerous social media platforms, which is something they already like. But the brands can also get a truckload of advantages like fostering credibility, helping connect with a wide spectrum of audiences, SEO optimization, High ROI, and much more. For all this, the WTI Space puts forth a tech-driven marketplace that brings influencers and brands together, making it easier for them to work together.

In the first phase of its launch, the WTI Space is open to all the influencers for registration. It welcomes influencers from all categories, be it tech, beauty, lifestyle, or fitness. The AI-driven influencer marketing platform under the leadership of Gandharv Sharma and Tusharika Mehra (WTI Space lead), has classified influencers into 30 major categories. Their website is designed with the purpose of providing a hassle-free experience to every user. Even the registration process is quite easy and can be done in no time. All an influencer has to do is fill up relevant information about themselves to get registered with WTI Space. What makes the platform one-of-a-kind is that it requires no registration fees. Furthermore, the registration for brands will be opened shortly.

WTI Space believes in empowering individuals by providing a way for influencers by which they can become their' own boss'. They allow content creators to speak directly with the brand and keep their demands. With that, it will also build a community of creators so that they can engage with each other. There are a lot of fraud cases, but team WTI Space made sure that none of the brands and influencers associated with them gets cheated on. To ensure productivity & safety, WTI Space will provide an automatically generated digital contract which will be signed by both parties, and the contract will act as a bond for security.

Talking about the WTI Space, Savin Communication's founder and CEO says, "In today's world it has become highly essential to keep up with the new advancements that come in every realm. Being a PR tech firm, we understand the needs of our clients and the market in general. So to help all the brands collaborate with influencers and vice versa, we have launched the platform WTI Space. We ensure that our platform is safe and beneficial for all users. Influencers have already started registering themselves with us, and in no time, we expect to cross our target."

Team WTI Space strives to bring new refinements in influencer marketing and also wishes to streamline the influencer discovery phase and speed up the entire process. With the help of Machine Learning and Artificial intelligence, the platform strives to transform the digital marketing landscape by placing power in the hands of the brands and the hands of the influencer. They have a target of onboarding 50,000 influencers from different niches in the next six months. Also, by the end of the year 2022, WTI Space is planning to organise a grand event, 'Trendsetter 2.0,' with the motive to honour talented and diligent influencers.