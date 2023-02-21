Saving Mumbai’s Mithi River: A Fight Against Negligence and Devastation as Authorities Turn a Blind Eye

Because of the cavalier attitude of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and its contractor, Skyway Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd., the Mithi River, a lifeline for Mumbai, is on the verge of destruction.

Rohan Sawant, a passionate environmentalist and the president of Andheri East Constituency from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has been leading the fight against the annihilation of Mithi River. He has been highlighting the illegal activities carried out by Skyway Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. that are in clear violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, environmental laws and various other regulations. The contractor has failed to obtain the necessary permissions from the concerned authorities like Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), Mithi River Development and Protection Authority (MRDPA), and the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), which are required to carry out any construction activity in the river's floodplain zone.

Despite the NGT's order declaring Mithi River a protected area and prohibiting any construction activity in its floodplain zone, the authorities have turned a blind eye to the damage caused to the river. Rohan Sawant has been fighting against this injustice for years, creating awareness that if the situation goes out of hand, Mumbai will be flooded again, just like it was in 2005.

The authorities' failure to protect the Mithi River not only violates environmental laws, but also endangers the lives and livelihoods of millions of people. The damage to the river has caused a massive pandemonium among the people of Mumbai, who are worried about the consequences of the authorities' inaction. Rohan Sawant has been tirelessly fighting to save Mithi River, but his repeated pleas to government officials have fallen on deaf ears. He remains determined to take the matter to the High Court and NGT to save the river from further destruction.

Saving Mithi River is not just a matter of environmental concern; it is a fight for the survival of Mumbai and its people. The authorities must take immediate action to stop the damage to the river and hold the responsible parties answerable for their illegal activities. It is time for the government to prioritize the protection of Mithi River and work towards bringing back its originality.