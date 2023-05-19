Saxenda Vs Ozempic for Weight Loss - Which is Best to Lose Weight, Cost Comparison, Results and Side Effects

Two of the most prescribed injectable diabetes drugs also work for weight loss. Saxenda and Ozempic are often compared.

This article compares Ozempic vs Saxenda for weight loss results, costs and safety.

Saxenda and Ozempic Prescription Drugs

Saxenda (liraglutide) and Ozempic (semaglutide) are both prescription injectable medications, but here are some key similarities and differences:

Similarities:

They belong to the same class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists.

They work by activating the GLP-1 receptor - a naturally occurring hormone in the body which helps regulate blood sugar and appetite. This can aid weight loss by slowing digestion, reducing hunger and calorie intake.

They were created as an option for chronic weight management when diet and exercise alone have not worked.

They are approved by the FDA specifically for weight loss - Saxenda since 2014 and Ozempic since 2017.

Differences:

Saxenda contains liraglutide, while Ozempic contains semaglutide - similar but distinct medications.

Saxenda is taken as a daily injection, while Ozempic is a once-weekly injection.

Saxenda is approved only for weight loss, while Ozempic is approved for both type 2 diabetes (at lower doses) and weight loss (at the 1 mg dose).

Saxenda can produce slightly greater weight loss based on clinical trials - up to 12% of total body weight lost in a year vs up to 10% with Ozempic's 1 mg dose. But results vary between individuals based on factors like dosage, diet, exercise and length of treatment.

Saxenda usually costs slightly more than Ozempic, ranging from $1,200 to $1,500 per month without insurance compared to $875 to $1,200 for Ozempic. Out-of-pocket costs depend on specific insurance plans and coverage.

Ozempic may have a lower risk of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) due to its diabetes indication and approval at doses that do not significantly lower blood glucose. However, both drugs can cause nausea, diarrhea, decreased appetite and possible pancreatitis or gallbladder disease in some users.

While Saxenda and Ozempic work similarly to activate GLP-1 receptors and aid weight loss, there are differences in their specific ingredients, dosing, costs, side effects and additional approvals.

Saxenda provides slightly greater average weight loss but at potentially higher expense and inconvenience with daily injections.

Ozempic offers easier once-weekly dosing, lower risks of hypoglycemia and the option of also managing blood sugar for diabetes and prediabetes at different doses. But long term results for weight loss remain less clear.

Saxenda vs Ozempic Weight Results Compared

Here are the expected and average weight loss results that can be achieved with Saxenda (liraglutide) versus Ozempic (semaglutide):

Saxenda - In clinical trials, individuals using Saxenda for weight loss lost an average of 4.5% to 12% of their starting body weight over the course of a year, depending on dosage.

The highest 3 mg dose produced the most substantial weight reductions of around 12% for most, which could mean losing around 24-36 pounds for a person initially weighing 200-300 pounds. However, weight loss tends to plateau and then continue at a slower rate after the first year of use. Continued success requires ongoing lifestyle changes and calorie deficits.

Ozempic - At the 1 mg dose approved for weight loss, Ozempic studies show average weight reductions of 7-12 pounds (3-5% of total body weight) over 68 weeks compared to placebo. However, nearly half of participants lost 10% or more, which would be 20 pounds for a starting weight of 200.

As with Saxenda, weight loss is typically most rapid in the first 6-12 months and then tapers, necessitating continued adjustments to sustain progress long term. The 0.5 and 2 mg doses of Ozempic (approved for diabetes only) usually produce 3% or less weight loss, while the 1 mg provides the most significant effects for weight management based on clinical data.

Saxenda Weight Loss Results

Saxenda can achieve up to 12% weight loss (24-36 lbs) over 1 year for some - the highest average reduction of options. But weight loss amounts vary and tend to decrease over time without continuous efforts.

Ozempic Weight Loss Results

Ozempic may produce around 3-12% weight loss (7-20 lbs) over about a year, with the 1 mg dose providing the greatest effects according to studies (7-12 lbs on average but up to 20 lbs for some). However, long term results remain relatively unknown.

For either drug, the percentage and amount of weight lost depends on factors like initial body weight, changes to diet and exercise, dosage required and length of treatment. Some gain weight back without sustained lifestyle adjustments.

Weight loss tends to be most rapid in the first 6-12 months, then slows over time as the body adapts. Ongoing adjustments to calorie intake and activity may be needed to counter this tendency.

Not all individuals lose the same amount of weight on these medications. Genetics, health conditions and other issues also influence outcomes for each person. Close monitoring with your doctor helps ensure progress and safety based on your unique needs and response.

While Saxenda and Ozempic can aid weight loss when combined with lifestyle changes, the results achieved and ability to maintain them depends on many individual factors. The 12-week periods between dose increases allow assessing loss and making adjustments based on how your body is responding.

But long term changes remain challenging, justifying trying the safest, most sustainable options first before moving to more intensive medical solutions. Modest, steady improvements tend to benefit health the most over quick, short-lived fixes without lifestyle changes.

Saxenda vs Ozempic Cost Compared

Saxenda (liraglutide) and Ozempic (semaglutide) are both prescription injectables used for weight loss, but there are some differences in their cost:

Saxenda (liraglutide) in a higher dose (3 mg) specifically approved for chronic obesity. Brand name Saxenda typically costs between $1,200 to $1,500 per month without insurance. With commercial insurance, out-of-pocket costs are usually in the range of $50 to $300/month depending on plan specifics. Medicare Part D and Medicaid may also provide coverage with affordable copays for those who qualify.

Ozempic - Semaglutide approved for both type 2 diabetes (at lower doses) and weight loss (at 1 mg dose). The 1 mg Ozempic dose for weight loss usually costs $875 to $1,200 per month without insurance. For those with private insurance, out-of-pocket costs often fall between $25 to $250/month. Again, public insurance plans like Medicare Part D may cover Ozempic for weight loss with lower copay options depending on individual policies.

Costs Without Insurance

Without insurance, Saxenda usually costs slightly more than Ozempic for weight loss - around $1,200-$1,500/month vs $875-$1,200/month.

Costs With Healthcare Insurance

With commercial insurance, out-of-pocket costs for Saxenda and Ozempic are often comparable for weight loss in the $25 to $300/month range for most. Medicare Part D and Medicaid may provide even lower copays.

For those with high deductible plans, Saxenda could cost $100-$500 more per month out-of-pocket compared to Ozempic. The exact difference will depend on rates for each medication within your specific insurance formulary.

Both Saxenda and Ozempic offer savings cards that can reduce costs by up to $200 per month for those with commercial insurance. Some third-party patient assistance programs may also be available for either drug based on income qualifications.

Only Ozempic is also approved for type 2 diabetes treatment at lower doses (0.25 mg to 1 mg). So for those needing treatment for both conditions, Ozempic may provide benefit at a potentially lower overall cost compared to Saxenda plus a separate diabetes medication.

In the end, the most affordable option for you will depend on factors like: insurance type (if any), preferred formulary drugs, deductible status and ability to access savings or assistance programs. Discussing the pros, cons and costs of Saxenda jab versus Ozempic injection for your unique situation with your doctor can help determine the best solution based on health priorities as well as budgetary needs.

Side Effects of Saxenda and Ozempic Comparisons

Saxenda (liraglutide) and Ozempic (semaglutide) can cause some similar side effects due their mechanism of activating GLP-1 receptors to aid weight management, but there are also some differences to be aware of:

Saxenda as a daily injectable weight loss medication and Ozempic as a once weekly injection for diabetes and weight reduction can both lower blood glucose and cause hypoglycemia, especially at higher doses or when combined with other drugs. This risk may be slightly lower with Ozempic's less frequent dosing and diabetes indication. However, close monitoring of blood sugar levels is still needed with either prescription medication according to your healthcare provider.

Reduced calorie diet and weight loss from either drug may also confer benefits like improved insulin secretion, high blood pressure, or body mass index over time. But losing weight too quickly could lead to side effects like fatigue, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea. This is usually transient but can persist in some, requiring dosage adjustments. The extended delay between Ozempic doses due to its plasma protein binding may lower risks of these gastrointestinal effects for certain users compared to Saxenda's daily administration, though not eliminate them.

Upper arm swelling, redness or itching can occur at the injection site from either Saxenda or Ozempic. Ozempic causes fewer injection site reaction reactions since it is administered once weekly into the abdominal fat, while Saxenda provides a daily abdominal or thigh injection.

Less common but potentially serious side effects include pancreatitis, gallbladder disease, kidney problems, blurred vision, and thyroid cancer, possibly medullary thyroid carcinoma. While the likelihood of any significant or long term issues remains low, new or worsening symptoms require prompt assessment by your healthcare team to determine if changes or discontinuation of treatment may be needed based on risks versus benefits for each individual and presenting conditions.

Ozempic Vs Saxenda Weight Loss Results, Cost and Side Effects Summary

Ozempic and Saxenda are GLP-1 prescription drugs approved to help people lose weight, but they differ in their ingredients, dosing, costs and potential side effects. Ozempic contains semaglutide in a weekly injection, while Saxenda provides liraglutide daily.

Weight loss averages 7-12 lbs with Ozempic's 1 mg dose and 12% or 24-36 lbs with Saxenda's 3 mg dose over about a year based on studies, but results vary and decrease over time without lifestyle changes. Ozempic's extended half-life and once weekly dose may reduce gastrointestinal side effects like nausea for some compared to Saxenda's daily injection, though risks still exist with either drug.

Without insurance, Saxenda costs $1,200-$1,500/month and Ozempic $875-$1,200/month. Out-of-pocket prices depend on insurance and can still be expensive, often $50-$300/month. However, both offer copay cards and patient assistance for those who qualify.

While these medications can reduce BMI when combined with diet and exercise, substantial, sustainable results remain challenging. Close monitoring is needed to assess progress, side effects and make adjustments. For diabetes and prediabetes, Ozempic also provides blood sugar management at different doses. Discussing options with your doctor based on health conditions, lifestyle and costs helps determine the best, most comprehensive solution for you.

