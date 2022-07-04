Sayali Rai and Niyati Thaker Educating India One Finance Tip At A Time with Fin Cocktail

People don’t want to follow or listen to superheroes today; they want people just like them to give them aspiration goals or the right advice for a smart choice.

It’s this trend that’s led to a massive boom of influencer culture in India and while the popular categories of influencers remain, a new breed of influencers are taking over the social media by a storm.

Welcome to the world of finance. As Bill Gates once said, ‘If you are born poor it’s not your mistake, but if you die poor it’s your mistake’. The world of finance influencers are ruling the roost these days. The opinion leaders of the finance world are covering everything right from personal finance or stock market tips, demystifying block chain and crypto currencies and helping understand and manage loans and investments better.

This new flurry of finance influencers, the ones that have built loyal community and are making noise are two ladies – Sayali Rai and Niyati Thaker with their brand – Fin Cocktail.

The two come from a solid finance background. While Sayali Rai, holds a BsC in Finance from NYU Stern School of Business and an MBA in Finance from Babson College and a corporate experience at City, Niyati Thaker holds a BBA from Kingston University from London and has completed all 3 levels of CFA, along with a corporate career at ASK Wealth Advisors as a private wealth manager. The duo always had the inkling towards contributing to a financially literate youth of India and with that thought in mind, the duo collaborated towards building Fin Cocktail.

Talking about the brand they have built Sayali says, “At the very crux of our brand is a mission. It is a thorough purpose that drives us every day. When we realised that words like Financial Independence, Financial Literacy were traded around by people without much understanding, we knew what we had to get to the table. Demystifying Finance for one and all has always remained the goal. We wanted to keep it simple, add a little bit of fun, and a ton of accessibility to our content.”

Niyati too adds, “Fin Cocktail provides free content on various social media platforms. Our work is out there for everyone who wants to sharpen their understanding of all things Personal Finance. Going ahead we focus on building a community, a financially independent, curious and woke community. To put it a little more technically, we are on our way to help push the Financial Literacy stats of our country further ahead.”