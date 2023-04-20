School Kids’ Day Out At CM Dhami’s House

Motivating the children, he said, “Hardwork and passion ensures the path to success”.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife Geeta Dhami had kept aside all their official work and meetings this Sunday to meet the children of Shishu Sadan Kedarpuram at their residence. In a bit to encourage kids to dream and achieve big, the CM and his wife had invited the kids for a meal. Dhami took a close look at the children’s studies and how they manage.

Motivating the children, he said, “Hardwork and passion ensures the path to success”. The children were very excited to see the CM and visit his house. “Whatever work you do, do it with full passion. Set your goal for the future and keep moving forward”. Those who work hard will definitely get success.