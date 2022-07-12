SCMC Pune's advanced pedagogy paves the way to success

Symbiosis Centre of Media Communication offers highly effective pedagogy to produce industry-ready professionals

Symbiosis Centre for Media & Communication, Pune

SCMC Pune one of the leading media institutions in the country trains students to become industry experts with its advanced pedagogy. In recent decades, the media and communications industry has been driven by high demand and intense competition, and government support. In order to stay relevant in this dynamic industry, it is important for media and communication aspirants to be well versed with accurate and adequate media knowledge. At SCMC Pune, students are bestowed with specialised knowledge, practical skills, and industry networks that guide them towards successful careers in the field of media.

Dr. Sreeram Gopalkrishnan, Director of SCMC Pune, says, "I believe that digital media is significantly influencing the world of business and brands; it is successfully creating many jobs and simultaneously transforming the media and communication landscape. Through a balanced program combining theory and practice, accompanied by the support of faculty with over 200 years of collective industry experience, I am sure that SCMC students will be ready to become leading professionals in the industry."

There are many colleges that provide a major in media and communication, both in the public and private sectors. However, students aspire to be a part of an institute that imparts holistic education with a focus on industry readiness. Such institutes can be recognized through accreditation, programs, testimonials, and the suitability for learning in the current and future career world.

With regards to accreditation, SCMC Pune has received an "A" predicate by the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council ), which accredits higher education with A, A+, and A++ as the best grades. In addition, SCMC Pune was also ranked as India's Best Mass Communication College through the annual survey conducted by India Today and Nielsen Company from 2013 to 2017; for 5 consecutive years, it was in second place. Meanwhile, from 2015 to 2017, SCMC was rated as the top Undergraduate Media College in India at the Edutainment Awards.

The institute offers Mass Communication with a three-year Bachelor of Arts degree, backed by learning focused on academics, research, cyber or digital, and experiential. Unlike other colleges, SCMC offers extensive courses, academic sessions attended by professionals with years of experience in the related industry, and a large number of internship and project opportunities (including three internships that SCMC students must undertake; while for projects, SCMC students are required to complete eight major projects).

Learning at SCMC Pune is carried through a combination of theoretical and practical approaches. SCMC provides study tours, field visits, professional workshops, guest lectures, and structured and intensive projects and internships. In addition, the existing culture and environment at the campus help build leadership, kinship, and healthy competition among students, through sports, cultural activities, associations, and dozens of clubs that students can join.

The infrastructure and facilities available at SCMC ranges from various learning support laboratories to excellent and easily accessible gyms and clinics.

“The college is ranked as number one for media and communication in India as it imparts a great level of knowledge and discipline. We did 3 internships, study tours after every semester and field trips every month. We had a lot of clubs and fests that students could be a part of. The institute’s placement cell grooms and encourages students to take up leadership positions. All in all, studying at SCMC Pune enriched us with the necessary skills required to flourish in the industry and become global leaders.” said the alumni of batch 2018, Ridhima Singh, currently working as SDR at Salesforce, in her testimonial towards SCMC. Hence, it is evident that SCMC has credible experience in education and communication media.

Besides, 90% of students from the same batch got placed in notable organizations like NDTV, Economic Times, CNN IBN, Zomato, MSL India, Foxymoron, Kinnect Online, The Hindu, Digitas and many more.

Furthermore, field practices, along with media seminars also assist students in actualizing the knowledge gained and deepening their understanding of the subject matter in the classroom. In order to provide students with industry exposure and channel their interests, talents, and abilities, SCMC has thrived in holding many events and festivals that are open for participation by every student. With its advanced pedagogy, SCMC Pune has definitely paved the way for students to succeed.