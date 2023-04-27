Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City is a culinary space that strives to showcase flavours from every corner of the world.

Born and raised in the by-lanes of Purani Dilli, his roots are traced back to the princely estate of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, which has a rich culinary legacy that showcases a harmonious blend of Rohilla and delicate Awadhi temperaments.

We welcome Chef Osama Jalali and his mother, Nazish Jalali, who learned and collected rare recipes from the Khansamas of the Nawab of Rampur, his wife Nazia Khan whose current masterpiece includes bringing back the lost Mughal-era recipes.

Born and raised in the by-lanes of Purani Dilli, his roots are traced back to the princely estate of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, which has a rich culinary legacy that showcases a harmonious blend of Rohilla and delicate Awadhi temperaments. His creations are an amalgamation of ancient cooking techniques and contemporary presentation styles. The result is a stunning combination of flavours and textures that are both familiar and new. The platters, brought to our plates over the next 10 days include recipes like traditional Rampuri Kebabs, Galouti Kebabs, and slow-cooked meat dishes like irresistible Taar Korma and the Shahjahani Nalli Nihari.

Chef Jalali's expertise, often called pure culinary magic, is recognized by many state heads and featured on numerous food shows. The culinary journey that Seasonal Tastes offers is not just about the food, but also about the stories and the history behind each dish. Chef Jalali and his team take great pride in sharing the legacy and heritage of their cuisine with every guest.

Apart from the traditional dishes, the menu also features a wide array of options that showcase the diversity of the cuisine. Each dish is carefully crafted using fresh and locally sourced ingredients to ensure an authentic experience and a walk down the cultural lanes of India.

Join us at Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, and enjoy the delicious blend of robust Rohilla and delicate Awadhi flavours - fit for royalty!

