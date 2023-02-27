Seeing Through Gender: ‘The Social Lions’ All In For Inclusiveness.

The Social Lions, a leading digital marketing agency in Mumbai, has taken a bold step towards promoting gender equity in the workplace by introducing a menstrual leave policy for its female employees.

This move is a reflection of the company's commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive work environment where all employees feel valued and respected starting from 2023. Under this new policy, female employees at this digital marketing agency in mumbai will be allowed to take up to 2 days of menstrual leave per cycle. This policy is in addition to their regular sick leave and vacation days and will enable female employees to take the time they need to rest, recover, and prioritize their health and well-being.

‘The Social Lions’ team, which recently turned 4, has success stories in their portfolio of bigshots like Artium Academy, Digital Ocean, Fittr, Dr. Marwah’s Clinics, Aatmnirbhar- Scooter Driving School for Women. They have garnered quite a niche for themselves by working with various clients from different industries. Driven by a team that is dedicated, creative and result-oriented, they have a workforce driven with high respect and regards to their female colleagues. Insiyah Burmawala , Social Media Manager at the agency said- “Both our founders understand that menstrual symptoms can vary widely and that some women may experience more severe symptoms than others. Therefore, the company has provided a framework to enable female employees to customize their menstrual leave to their unique needs. This framework includes a discussion with their manager and HR to find a flexible and workable solution.”

By introducing this menstrual leave policy, this marketing agency is not only supporting its female employees' health and well-being but also promoting gender equity in the workplace. It is important to note that providing menstrual leave is not only the right thing to do, but it also makes good business sense. This policy will help attract and retain talented female employees and will ultimately lead to a more productive, engaged and motivated workforce. While this shows a rather inclusive approach towards building a successful and neutral workspace, it was equity that the leader of the agency - ‘Archit Chawla’ placed above everything else. He said- “Very few or close to no agency has ever deployed such a policy in the past and we are happy to do this for our team members.”