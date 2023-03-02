Semaglutide For Weight Loss In Non Diabetics – Best Semaglutide For Sale Near Me

Semaglutide, which you may know by its trademarks like Wegovy or Ozempic, is a potent anti-obesity drug. It complements the transformational process for patients with a BMI greater than 27 but not lower than it.

To manage obesity and lower its risks, health care providers assess and prescribe some useful drugs under their thorough supervision. These medications employ different mechanisms to target fat weight and budge the scales for short- or long-term weight management.

One such prescription medication that works against unhealthy weight and obesity is semaglutide.

This indicates that Semaglutide is not some random diet pill that enables safe and healthy slimming for everyone. It is an aggressive obesity inhibitor that requires subcutaneous administration (injecting under the skin) once a week under strict supervision.

Semaglutide weight loss

Novo Nordisk, the global pharmaceutical company, came up with a peptide analogue similar to glucagon in 2012.

This drug, Semaglutide is aimed at the treatment of some medical conditions, including type 2 diabetes and obesity.

As per medical experts, it is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that can recreate the properties of endogenous GLP-1. While this mechanism largely favors people keen to manage their blood sugar, it generates a significant slimming impact as well.

Essentially, it stimulates the pancreas to intensify the release of insulin while suppressing glucagon from the liver. The boost in insulin and the decline in glucagon then have a domino effect on appetite and energy.

That is, the appetite tends to limit more and more whereas the energy levels experience a surge. This fusion results in significant weight loss.

In general, people begin with a 0.25mg subcutaneous injection once every week. The strength continues for 4 weeks while gradually increasing the dosage up until the 2.4mg limit.

Semaglutide is a prescription medicine that one should follow with the doctor’s advice. The medicine pairs with dietary adjustments and regular workouts that the doctor plans in accordance to your goals and regimen.

The FDA-approved injectable versions of the Semaglutide compound are Ozempic and Wegovy (higher strength).

The one available in oral pills is Rybelsus, but in either case, it carries health-related risks.

Semaglutide weight loss before and after

Apparently, the compound semaglutide is gaining traction in the celebrity world, with some big names like Kim Kardashian being linked to it.

Recently, the TV presenter Andy Cohen has also hinted at the link between Ozempic and the drastic transformation of celebrities.

All this could not be a coincidence, especially since the general public has more positive things to say about semaglutide.

Many people believe that the transformational results before and after are promising and very accommodating to the goals. People do manage to control their appetite and maintain a healthy calorie intake during the course.

In figures, some claim to lose around 1.5 stones, while others claim to lose 1/5th of their total body weight.

In short, there are no second thoughts about the efficacy or power of semaglutide. However, while it’s the secret to squeezing your waistline and getting lighter on your feet, users also claim side effects.

According to one, the anti-obesity pill causes nausea similar to morning sickness during pregnancy. Users do experience a decline in appetite, but it fades by the time they are up for the next shot.

Semaglutide weight loss results

Considering its popularity among high-profile people, it is natural to expect more from the compound.

According to reports, it was in the 129th position among the most prescribed drugs in the US in 2020.

The total number of prescriptions accounted for 4 million, indicating its significance as a powerful anti-obesity drug.

Overall, there are many research studies with evidence backing the weight loss properties of semaglutide. According to some large randomized controlled trials, a sample of 2.4 mg of the anti-obesity drug shed 6% of body weight over a three-month span. The percentage had already doubled by the time the dosing reached the 7-month mark.

Moreover, a trial demonstrated that a group of otherwise healthy but overweight people experienced considerable (14.9%) and continuous weight loss through combining semaglutide with some lifestyle changes. It further revealed that 86% of the group lost a minimum of 5% of their body weight through appetite control.

All these effects have been indeed convincing and in accordance to the purpose of its manufacturers.

How Semaglutide works?

The excess of blood sugar prevents glucose from penetrating the cells and transforming food into energy. This occurs because of poor insulin or insulin resistance, which depletes the energy reserves and causes excess hunger.

Semaglutide weight loss injection works to regulate blood glucose so that the appetite remains healthy.

The incretin mimetic supports the pancreas in the secretion of insulin to transfer sugar from the blood for its utilization as energy.

Semaglutide weight loss side effects

Experts point out a number of symptoms that indicate semaglutide side effects.

While these are many in number, you may experience some or more of them at different intensities. The occurrence of unusual symptoms calls for immediate medical attention that may ease or worsen with time.

Some of these signs are:

Uneasiness

Swelling

Unclear vision

Constipation

Depression

Digestive problems

Watery stools

Problems in swallowing

Tachycardia

Headache

Fever

Abnormal appetite

Poor appetite

Abdominal pain

Skin rash

Indistinct speed

Chest congestion

Breathing difficulties

Exhaustion and fatigue

Vomiting

Pale skin or eyes

Through the use of Semaglutide, you can also encounter some of these rare, but potential side effects:

Stomach swelling

High acidity

Increased gas

Heartburn

Loss or change of taste

Bleeding of the skin

