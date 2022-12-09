SEO agency Digi Acai plans to remain niche and only serve Indian D2C brands in 2023

“Search Engine Optimization is all I know and am happy with”, says Neha Agarwal, SEO Guru and founder, Digi Acai.

Digi Acai, a premium SEO agency based in Gurugram plans to stay niche and focussed on Search Engine Optimisation services for D2C lifestyle brands. The agency was founded right before Covid in 2020 with just three members and 8 projects. The team had to move to work-from-home mode very soon.

Now with 20+ employees servicing over 40+ clients, Digi Acai is growing every quarter. Their clientele includes Indian D2C brands in different segments including beauty, skincare, Ayurveda, healthcare, gifting and lifestyle.

The SEO agency was founded by Neha Agarwal, a Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) specialist after leading SEO teams for startups like IGP.com, Jabong, POPxo, Heads Up For Tails, etc.

“SEO is all I know and am passionate about. With a saturated digital marketing agency market, the reason we are able to grow so well in such a short span is because we play to our strengths. We are doing what we know; we have the framework for SEO of e-commerce brands. Be it Shopify technical aspects, content strategy or link building techniques”, says Neha Agarwal.

With the shift to digital stores post-pandemic, D2C brands have realised the potential of their website, not just as an e-commerce platform but as an organic engagement and acquisition channel. At Digi Acai, we help brands to engage with customers in different stages of the customer lifecycle by carefully crafting content targeting well researched keywords and turning their audience into potential customers.

At Digi Acai, our mantra is to deliver on 3C’s - Content, Commerce and Community. We are a niche SEO Agency which provides 360 degree attention to all our projects and delivers exceptional results, as we believe in quality over quantity.

Speaking about the new developments, the company plans to move from WFH to hybrid mode soon and also plans to start its offline workshops and cohort courses for new professionals and business owners.

Digi Acai is a woman owned and women-led niche SEO Agency with go-getters who help brands scale their content marketing game. We celebrate women in our work culture as they bring in diversity and versatility. We plan to scale our efforts in hiring more and more mothers and provide them the flexibility to balance work and kids. We also conduct online workshops and offer paid internship opportunities to young moms who faced a career break due to motherhood.

Digi Acai has now become the preferred choice of Indian startups and lifestyle brands to boost their online presence. SEO expert Neha Agarwal, along with her team of professional SEO specialists, content marketers and content writers, is continuously working towards making Digi Acai a leading niche SEO Agency to help Indian startups in their organic growth. And within a short span, Digi Acai team has been able to give sustainable organic growth to its clients and have proudly associated with most of its clients for more than a year.